SIERRA VISTA --A Cochise County man resident and former U.S. Marine has been namer in a national publication for excellence in food service.
GySgt. Ret. Louie Aviles has been included in Marquis Who's Who, which chronicles the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators. The publication offers an online database with information on 1.4 million people.
He started Gunny's Barbeque LLC, a mobile food-service and catering business, in April 2012. In addition to private parties, such as graduations and weddings, Gunny's Barbeque regularly provides authentic Puerto Rican-style barbecue with a southwestern influence at events organized by schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Gunny's Barbeque has participated in charitable events held by the Salvation Army, Chosen People Ministries, KWRB Shar-a-thon, Lori's Place, Peaches Pantry, Thunder Mountain Church, Turning Point, Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Resource Alliance, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps JROTC, Vietnam & Afghanistan/Iraqi Veterans, Sierra Vista Wolverines Football & Cheer, Arizona Diamonds Foundation, Boots for our Troops Foundation, Bikers for Boots, Cochise County Children's Crisis Center, Echoing Hope Ranch, Buena High School, Huachuca City Middle School, Benson, San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, Warrior Healing Center, Whetstone Fire Department and other organizations.
Though Gunny's Barbeque was originally founded in Sierra Vista, Mr. Aviles has gone mobile at the request of many fans, including the American Border Patrol, Donovan Dodge, MWR (Morale, Welfare, and Recreation) on Fort Huachuca. He has also gone into neighboring Arizona communities including Palominas, Bisbee, Benson, Tombstone, Lake Havasu, Flagstaff, Tucson, Morenci, Hereford, Huachuca City, Vail as well as California, New York, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Before starting his own business, Aviles served as a logistics and data entry specialist for the U.S Marine Corps for 20 years and performed a wide range of duties, such as processing logistics requests, managing correspondence between different military divisions and developing training programs for recruits.
In recognition of his critical contributions to the advancement of the U.S. Marines during the Persian Gulf War, he was bestowed with the Southwest Asia Service Medal and the Kuwait Liberation Medal in 1991. He has also previously been honored with the Meritorious Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal. He graduated from the University of Phoenix in Tucson with a Baccalaureate of Science in Information Technology. He is a Veteran of Foreign Wars member, American Legion member and soon to be a member of the Elks.
Gunny's Barbeque was voted second place for Food Trucks in 2020 Best of Sierra Vista. Aviles is extremely proud to have established his business with no loans or external funding. In March 2021, he was blessed by RV City in Huachuca City converted his trailer into a mobile food unit. He hopes to open a restaurant in 2022, establishing Gunny's Barbeque as a franchise and eventually expanding his customer base to South America.
He gives thanks to his Heavenly Father, his loyal customers, friends and extended family.