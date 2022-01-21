BENSON — In November, Cochise County’s retail sales and hotel/motel receipts were up, while restaurant and bar sales dipped slightly, compared to November 2020 (after adjusting for inflation). Countywide sales saw strong growth across industries for the first 11 months of the year compared to the same period of 2020.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group
November retail sales in Cochise County were up 4.0%, compared to an 9.8% jump for all of Arizona. From January through November, Cochise County’s retail sales were up 8.3% while statewide sales saw nearly double that growth at 15.8%. The strong gains in retail sales in the first 11 months of 2021, at both the county and state levels, follows a 2.1% annual increase in Cochise County and 5.1$ growth statewide in 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic.
Cochise County's restaurant and bar sales were down 1.2% in November, after inflation, but were up 17% for January through November. Statewide restaurant and bar sales were up 23.6% in November and 28.9& for January through November. Due to the COVID pandemic, Cochise County's annual restaurant and bar sales in 2020 were down 9.4%, while Arizona saw a more severe decline of 16.6%.
Hotel/motel receipts in Cochise County were up 27.9$ in November and 35.3% for January through November. Statewide, receipts were up 75.2% in November and 48.6% for the first 11 months of the year. With the COVID-related slowdown in travel in 2020, annual hotel/motel receipts that year were down 25.5% in Cochise County and 33.1% statewide.
Inflation played a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales in 2021, subtracting 6.8 percentage points from November growth rates and 4.5 points for the January-November timeframe, compared to a year prior.