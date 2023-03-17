BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 700 in the 12 months ended January 2023, for job growth of 2.1%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector added 900 jobs (4.0%) while the government sector dropped 200 jobs (-1.9%). Within government, all the job losses were at the state and local levels (-3.4%) while federal job numbers were unchanged.
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 100 (3.8%) in the 12 months ended January, all of which were in construction and mining (5.3%).
Manufacturing job numbers held steady in the 12 months ended January.
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were up by 800 (4.0%) from January 2022 to January 2023, with the gain of 500 jobs (12.5%) in professional and business services; 400 jobs (6.6%) in trade, transportation, and utilities; and 200 jobs (66.7%) in information. These were partly offset by the loss of 200 jobs (-5.4%) in leisure and hospitality and 100 jobs (-2.3 %) in educational and health services. Job numbers held steady in financial activities and other services in the 12 months ended January.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were down by 300 from December to January with the loss of 400 government jobs partly offset by the gain of 100 jobs in the private sector.
In the government sector, all the losses were at the state and local levels while job numbers stabilized at the federal level.
In the private service sector, countywide professional and business services added 500 jobs; information added 200 jobs; and trade, transportation, and utilities industries added 100 jobs from December to January.
Those were mostly offset by the loss of 300 leisure and hospitality jobs, 200 financial activities jobs, and 200 educational and health services jobs.
Job numbers were unchanged in other services from December to January. Job numbers also held steady in Cochise County’s goods-producing sector, to include construction and mining along with manufacturing.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $773.01 in January 2023 (up 9.0% from January 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 31.5 (down from 34.7 in January a year prior).
Countywide average hourly earnings in January were $24.54 (up 20.1% from January 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in January 2023 was 4.0%, up from 3.6% in December and 3.8% in January 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in January was 3.3%, unchanged from December but down from 3.8% in January a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in January was 3.9%, up from 3.3% in December but down from 4.4 % in January 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in January 2023 were:
Benson, 3.9%, up from 2.2% in December 2022, and 2.3% in January 2022.
Bisbee, 2.8%, up from 1.5% in December and 1.7% in January a year prior.
Douglas, 7.8%, up from 7.2% in December and 7.7% in January a year ago.
Huachuca City, 5.9%, unchanged from December but down from 6.4% in January 2022.
Sierra Vista, 3.4%, up from 2.9% in December and 3.0% in January a year prior.
Tombstone, 1.7%, down from 3.2% in December and 3.4% In January a year ago.
Willcox, 6.7%, up from 3.8% December 2022, and 4.1% in January 2022.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
