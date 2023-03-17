BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 700 in the 12 months ended January 2023, for job growth of 2.1%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The countywide private sector added 900 jobs (4.0%) while the government sector dropped 200 jobs (-1.9%). Within government, all the job losses were at the state and local levels (-3.4%) while federal job numbers were unchanged.

