BENSON — According to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in August 2022 was 4.5% (up from 4.3% in July but down from 4.8 % in August a year ago).
August was the fifth consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate, coming off a low of 3.0% in March. The March low capped nearly two years of falling unemployment after hitting a COVID-related high of 11.2% in April 2020.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in August was 4.2% (up from 4.0% in July this year but down from 4.7% in August a year ago).
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in August was 3.8% (the same as July 2022 but down from 5.3% in August last year).
Cochise County municipal-level unemployment rates in August 2022 were:
Benson, 2.8% (up from 2.6% in July 2022 but down from 3.0% in August 2021).
Bisbee, 1.9% (unchanged from July but down from 2.1% in August a year ago).
Douglas, 8.8% (up from 8.6% in July 2022 but down from 9.5% in August last year).
Huachuca City, 7.3% (up from 7.1% in July this year but down from 7.9% in August 2021).
Sierra Vista, 4.0% (up from 3.9% in both July 2022 and August 2021).
Tombstone, 3.8% (up from 3.7% in July but down from 4.1% in August last year).
Willcox, 4.7% (up from 4.6% in July 2022 but down from 5.1% in August 2021).
The number of non-farm jobs in Cochise County was up by 700 in the 12 months ended August for job growth of 2.1%. All gains were in the private sector, which added 800 jobs (3.5%). Government jobs declined by 100 (-1.0%) from August 2021 to August 2022. All those losses were in state and local government (-1.8%) while federal jobs held steady.
Within Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 300 (11.5%) in the August comparisons with the gain of 200 construction and mining jobs (10.5%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (14.3%).
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were up by 500 (2.4%) from August 2021 to August 2022, with the gain of 200 jobs (66.7%) in the information industry, 200 jobs in leisure and hospitality (5.7%), and 100 jobs in other services (14.3%). Job numbers held steady in trade, transportation, and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; and educational and health services in the 12 months ended in August.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County non-farm job numbers were up by 300 from July to August this year. The countywide government sector gained a seasonally expected 400 jobs, all of which were in state and local government led by the school districts with the start of the new school year (though numbers were down by 100 from the same month a year ago). Federal government job numbers in Cochise County stabilized from July to August this year.
Cochise County’s private sector dropped 100 jobs from July to August, all of which were in the service sector. Countywide goods-producing job numbers were unchanged from July to August with stabilization in manufacturing, along with construction and mining.
In the private service sector, the 100 jobs lost from July to August were in trade, transportation, and utilities industries. Job numbers were unchanged in information, financial activities, professional and business services, educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, and other services from July to August.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $709.05 in August 2022 (down 9.7% from August 2021). Average weekly hours worked were 32.6 (down from 34.2 in August last year). Countywide average hourly earnings in August were $21.75 (down 5.3% from a year ago).
The drop in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the initial loss of disproportionately lower-paying jobs, placing upward pressure on average earnings (since the jobs retained were higher paying). With the economic recovery, the restoration of those previously lost, lower-paying jobs (such as those in leisure and hospitality) places downward pressure on overall average earnings.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.