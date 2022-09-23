BENSON — According to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in August 2022 was 4.5% (up from 4.3% in July but down from 4.8 % in August a year ago).

August was the fifth consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate, coming off a low of 3.0% in March. The March low capped nearly two years of falling unemployment after hitting a COVID-related high of 11.2% in April 2020.

