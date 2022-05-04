BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in March 2022 was 3.0% (down from 3.8% in February and 5.4% in March a year ago).
City level unemployment rates in March were:
Benson: 1.8% (down from 2.3% in February 2022 and 3.4% in March 2021).
Bisbee: 1.3% (down from 1.6% in February and 2.4% in March a year ago).
Douglas: 6.0% (down from 7.6% in February and 10.7% in March last year).
Huachuca City, 4.9% (down from 6.2% in February and 8.9% in March 2021).
Sierra Vista, 2.5% (down from 3.1% in February and 4.4% in March a year ago).
Tombstone, 2.6% (down from 3.2% in February and 4.6% in March last year).
Willcox: 3.2% (down from 4.0% in February and 5.7% in March 2021).
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in March (down from 3.6% in February and 5.7% in March a year ago).
The national unemployment rate in March was 3.8% (down from 4.1% in February and 6.2% in March last year).
Cochise County job numbers held steady from February to March with stabilization across industries in the private sector and across levels of government. Job numbers stabilized in construction and mining; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services from February to March.
In the government sector, state and local government jobs and federal job numbers held steady at February levels in March.
In the 12 months ended March, countywide jobs were up by 500 for 12-month job growth of 1.5%. All the gains were in the private sector, which added 800 jobs (3.5%) partly offset by the loss of 300 government jobs (-2.8 %). In government, federal jobs were down by 200 (-4.2%) while state and local government shed 100 jobs (-1.7%).
Within Cochise County’s private sector, service-providing jobs were up by 700 (3.4%) from March 2021 to March 2022, with the gain of 400 jobs in leisure and hospitality (12.5%), 200 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities (3.2%) and 100 jobs each in information (25.0%) and financial activities (12.5%). Those gains were partly offset by the loss of 100 professional and business services jobs (-2.2%). Job numbers held steady in educational and health services and other services in the 12 months ending in March.
Countywide goods-producing jobs were up by 100 (3.8%) in the March comparisons, all of which were in manufacturing (16.7%). Job numbers held steady in construction and mining in the 12 months ended March.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $731.10 in March 2022 (down 4.4% from March 2021). Average weekly hours worked were 34.6 (up from 32.7 in March 2021). Countywide average hourly earnings in March were $21.13 (down 9.7% from a year ago).
The decline in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the initial loss of disproportionately lower-paying jobs, placing upward pressure on average earnings (since the jobs retained were higher paying). With the economic recovery, the restoration of those previously lost, lower-paying jobs (such as those in the accommodation and food service industries) places downward pressure on overall average earnings.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group.