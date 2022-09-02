The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July 2022 with more than 10,690,000 job openings and 5,760,000 people unemployed according to labor reports.
The national unemployment rate held at 3.5% and the unemployment rate for Cochise County was 3.5% in June 2022 according the Office of Economic Opportunity.
Even for this Alabama boy, the math doesn’t add up. In a recent job search for our area I found more than 950 jobs posted. So, if we are at a record low unemployment rate but yet there are so many open jobs, why can’t people find jobs and what is up with the unemployment rate being so low?
Well, first of all it appears that we are running into the issue of more jobs and not enough workers. The U.S. is steadily adding more and more jobs each and every month. I know they are trying to catch back up to pre-COVID jobs, but since COVID a lot of things have changed, with one big change being the number of people leaving their jobs, taking retirement and/or looking for something else.
So, what does this tell us? First, if you look at the industries that have the largest number of job vacancies you will see that the IT/cyber jobs have the highest number of jobs posted. Of course, with Fort Huachuca being right here it makes sense. The second industry with the highest job vacancies are the health care/medical industries. Coming in third we have the education industry.
These jobs are not typically industry positions you can just walk into with no type of education, certification or experience. Most of them require additional schooling, certifications and, of course, experience.
Now, I am not saying entry level positions do not exist for these industries but they are not the norm. So, the way I see it, we have not only a worker shortage but a skills shortage as well. Based on the jobs I found in my job search a large percentage of them require something more than a high school diploma or high school equivalency test.
You have to ask yourself, “How can I get that additional training, education or certifications to get hired in these in-demand jobs?” Even more important than that is, “how can I pay for this training, education and/or certifications?”
The answer may be as simple as heading over to ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona at 2600 E. Wilcox St., Room H106, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. Check out our orientation class that we hold Tuesday thru Friday at 9 a.m. and learn more about who we are and more about our workforce dollars that can help you get the training, education and/or certifications you need for these highly skilled and well-paying positions that our community needs.
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.