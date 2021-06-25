You might remember my op-ed from last February on just how critical rural broadband is to our community and communities like ours. You might also recall me driving the issue home with what that means for our quality of life. I wish I could tell you that much has changed over almost half a year.
While we have made some incremental progress laying the foundation for better broadband infrastructure, the landscape of what we have available to us remains largely the same. We still have trouble attracting new businesses and relocating employers. At AREDF we are working tirelessly to bring jobs here. Sometimes despite our best efforts to help businesses understand all that our area has to offer, companies choose to go elsewhere. While the reasons differ in each case, two reasons stand out as the common thread: Access to quality healthcare and broadband.
They might sound like two distinct issues. The reality is that this boils downs to one: broadband. Reliable broadband solves so many problems — among them, access to healthcare. We all know the difficulty we face accessing healthcare and how this sometimes mean longer waits and driving for hours to see specialists. An effective telehealth system is not just a quality-of-life issue, it is a matter of life or death.
Our elected officials in Congress need to hear from you. They need to know that you care about this. So do the candidates running for office. They need to know that securing access to quality broadband is something that you care about. More specifically, our elected officials need to make sure that money allocated to this actually makes it back to us.
We have waited long enough. The time is now! I urge you to join me.
Mignonne Hollis is executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation, contact the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.