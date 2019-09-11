SIERRA VISTA — A program aimed at helping Sierra Vista-based companies shift away from defense-related services left most city council members pleased with the overall results, but some wished more firms had participated in the effort.
The Sierra Vista Technical Assistance Program was one of two projects borne from a grant given to the city by the U.S. Department of Defense in 2017. The grant, about $720,000, was also earmarked for a study on the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport. Sun Corridor Inc., of Tucson, was chosen by the city 18 months ago to act as the mentor and coach that would shepherd the companies through the process of diversifying their businesses.
Five firms were recruited. Sun Corridor developed a needs assessment tool that evaluated each company’s goal and then matched those needs with experts in each of the nine assistance areas described in the proposal. Those areas included: management, human resources, accounting, legal, IT, capital and finance, marketing, operations and strategic planning.
Sun Corridor and Sierra Vista’s economic development staff provided ongoing technical assistance to the five companies via one-on-one and group sessions. In the end, 15 new jobs were created and 15 jobs were retained; 14 new contracts were awarded and there was an average revenue growth of 26 percent.
It was the first time the city had embarked on such an effort, said Mayor Rick Mueller.
“I think it was a positive for the city,” Mueller said Wednesday. “(But) I wish we had gotten more than 15 jobs. I wish we had gotten more companies.”
While he feels the overall result was successful, Mueller said it probably would have been better if companies had been approached first and asked if they were interested in being a part of the effort.
“I think next time we gauge the interest first,” Mueller said.
City Councilman William Benning said he would have liked to have heard the results of the program from the companies themselves, rather than in a report from Sun Corridor. Benning also said he thought Sun Corridor could have better defined the scope of the program. But he agreed that the project was beneficial overall.
“I think it’s something we need, someone like that (Sun Corridor) to help some of the companies.”
Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray said she thought of the Sun Corridor officials as “job coaches.” But added that she too would have liked to have seen more companies participate in the program.
Other council members could not be reached for comment.