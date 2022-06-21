BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in May 2022 was 3.7%, up from 3.4% in April but down from 5.3% in May a year ago.
City level unemployment rates in May were:
Benson, 2.2%, up from 2.1% in April 2022 but down from 3.3 % in May 2021.
Bisbee, 1.6%, up from 1.5 % in April but down from 2.4% in May a year ago.
Douglas, 7.4%, up from 6.8% in April 2022 but down from 10.5% in May last year.
Huachuca City, 6.1%, up from 5.7% in April but down from 8.7% in May 2021.
Sierra Vista, 3.4%, up from 3.2% in April 2022 but down from 4.3% in May a year ago.
Tombstone, 3.3%, up from 2.9% in April but down from 4.7% in May last year.
Willcox, 3.9%, up from 3.6% in April 2022 but down from 5.6% in May 2021.
Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in May, up from 3.2% in April this year but down from 5.3% in May a year ago. The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in May was 3.4 percent (up from 3.3 percent in April 2022 but down from 5.5 percent in May last year).
Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were down by 400 from April to May this year, led by the loss of 300 private-sector service jobs and 100 government jobs. Within government, all the losses were at the state and local government level. Federal jobs in Cochise County held steady from April to May.
In the private service sector, trade, transportation, and utilities dropped 200 jobs while educational and health services lost 100 jobs.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $736.33 in May 2022, down 6.8% from May 2021. The decline in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic. With the economic recovery, the restoration of previously lost, lower-paying jobs (such as those in retail and the accommodation and food service industries) places downward pressure on overall average earnings.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of SAEDG in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group.