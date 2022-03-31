BENSON — According to data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in February was 3.8%, the same level as January but down from 6.5% in February 2021.
Benson’s unemployment rate in February was 2.3%, the same as January, but down from 5.4% in February a year prior.
Bisbee’s unemployment rate was 1.6% in February, down from 1.7% in January and 3.5% in February 2021.
Douglas’ rate was 7.6%, down from 7.7% in January and 11.7% in February a year ago.
Huachuca City’s unemployment rate in February was 6.2%; it was 6.4% in January and 9.5% in February last year.
Sierra Vista’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in February, up from 3.0% in January but down from 5.3% in February a year ago.
Tombstone’s February unemployment rate was 3.4%, the same level as January but down from 6.9% in February 2021.
Willcox’s unemployment rate in February was 4.0%, down from 4.1% in January and 8.0% in February a year ago.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in February, the same as January but down from 7.1% in February 2021. The national unemployment rate in February was 4.1%. It was 4.4% in January and 6.6% in February last year.
In the 12 months ended February, countywide jobs were up by 200 for a 12-month job growth of 0.6%. All the gains were in the private sector, which added 500 jobs (2.1%) partly offset by the loss of 300 government jobs (-2.8%). In government, federal jobs were down by 200 (-4.2%) while state and local government shed 100 jobs (-1.7%).
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $742.36 in February (down 7.5% from February 2021). Average weekly hours worked were 35.3 (up from 33.2 in February 2021). Countywide average hourly earnings in February were $21.03 (down 13.0% from a year ago).
The decline in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the initial loss of disproportionately lower-paying jobs, placing upward pressure on average earnings (since the jobs retained were higher paying).
With the economic recovery, the restoration of those previously lost, lower-paying jobs (such as those in the accommodation and food service industries) places downward pressure on overall average earnings.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group.