BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 300 in the 12 months ended June 2023, for job growth of 0.9%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector was up by 100 jobs (0.4%) while the government sector added 200 jobs (2.0%). Within government, job gains were split between federal (100 jobs, 2.2%) and state and local levels (100 jobs, 1.8%).
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 100 jobs (3.7%) in the 12 months ended June. All the gains were in manufacturing (up 14.3%) while job numbers held steady in construction and mining.
Countywide private-sector, service-providing job numbers stabilized overall from June 2022 to June 2023, with the gain of 100 professional and business services jobs (2.6%) and 100 leisure and hospitality jobs (2.6%) offset by the loss of 100 information jobs (-25.0%) and 100 jobs in other services (-12.5%). Job numbers held steady in trade, transportation, and utilities; financial activities; and educational and health services in the 12 months ended June.In month-to-month comparisons, the overall number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 400 from May to June. All the losses were in state and local government with the seasonally expected turnover of personnel in local school districts at the end of the school year. All other industries countywide (construction and mining; manufacturing; trade, transportation, and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and other services) saw job numbers unchanged from May to June. Federal government job numbers countywide also held steady from May to June.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $787.64 in June 2023 (up 10.0% from June 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 32.4 (down from 33.7 in June a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in June were $24.31 (up 14.4% from June 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in June 2023 was 5.1%, up from 4.3% in May and 4.9% in June 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.4%, up from 3.6% in May and 4.3% in June a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in June was 3.8%, up from 3.4% in May and the same level as in June 2022.Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in June 2023 were:
Benson, 5.0%, up from 4.2% in May 2023, and 4.8% in June 2022.
Bisbee, 3.6%, up from 3.1% in May this year and 3.5% in June 2022.
Douglas, 9.9%, up from 8.4% in May and 9.5% in June a year ago.
Huachuca City, 7.6%, up from 6.4% in May and 7.3% in June 2022.
Sierra Vista, 4.7%, up from 3.7% in May and 4.5% in June a year prior.
Tombstone, 2.4%, up from 1.9% in May this year and 2.2% in June a year ago.
Willcox, 8.5%, up from 7.2% May 2023 and 8.2% in June 2022.For information on the county economy, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group.
