BENSON — According to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 800 in the 12 months ended July for job growth of 2.4%.

All the gains were in the private sector (3.5%). Government job numbers held steady from July 2021 to July 2022, with the gain of 100 state and local government jobs (2.0%) offset by the loss of 100 federal jobs (-2.1%).

