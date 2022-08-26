BENSON — According to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was up by 800 in the 12 months ended July for job growth of 2.4%.
All the gains were in the private sector (3.5%). Government job numbers held steady from July 2021 to July 2022, with the gain of 100 state and local government jobs (2.0%) offset by the loss of 100 federal jobs (-2.1%).
Within Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs were up by 300 (11.5%) in the July comparisons with the gain of 200 construction and mining jobs (10.5%) and 100 manufacturing jobs (14.3%).
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were up by 500 (2.4%) from July 2021 to July 2022, with the gain of 200 jobs in leisure and hospitality (5.7%), 100 jobs in information (25.0%), 100 educational and health services jobs (2.3%) and 100 jobs in other services (14.3%).
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were down by 300 from June to July. The countywide government sector lost 200 jobs, all of which were in state and local government led by the seasonally expected turnover of personnel at public-school districts with the end of the school year. Federal government job numbers in Cochise County stabilized from June to July this year.
In the private sector, Cochise County’s goods-producing job numbers were unchanged from June to July with stabilization in manufacturing, along with construction and mining.
In the countywide private service sector, the trade, transportation, and utilities industries declined by 100 jobs from June to July.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $706.35 in July 2022 (down 5.7% from July 2021). Average weekly hours worked were 33.1 (the same as in July last year). Countywide average hourly earnings in July were $21.34 (also down 5.7% from a year ago).
The drop in earnings is due largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the initial loss of disproportionately lower-paying jobs, placing upward pressure on average earnings (since the jobs retained were higher paying). With the economic recovery, the restoration of those previously lost, lower-paying jobs (such as those in leisure and hospitality) places downward pressure on overall average earnings.
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in July 2022 was 4.4% (up from 4.3 % in June but down from 5.2 % in July a year ago). July was the fourth consecutive month of increases in the countywide unemployment rate.
City-level unemployment rates in July 2022 were:
Benson, 2.7% (up from 2.6% in June 2022 but down from 3.2% in July 2021).
Bisbee, 1.9 % (unchanged from June but down from 2.3 % in July a year ago).
Douglas, 8.8 % (up from 8.5 % in June 2022 but down from 10.3 % in July last year).
Huachuca City, 7.3 % (up from 7.0 % in June this year but down from 8.6 % in July 2021).
Sierra Vista, 4.0 % (up from 3.9 % in June 2022 and the same level as July a year ago).
Tombstone, 3.9 % (up from 3.7 % in June but down from 4.5 % in July last year).
Willcox, 4.7 % (up from 4.5 % in June 2022 but down from 5.5 % in July 2021).
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in July was 4.0% (unchanged from June this year but down from 5.2% in July a year ago).
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in July was 3.8% (the same as June 2022 but down from 5.7% in July last year).
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of SAEDG in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group