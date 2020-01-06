Southeast Arizona business owners will have an opportunity on Jan. 16 to learn about cross-border trade at a seminar being put on by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation.
The AREDF is partnering with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Cochise County Small Business Development Center to hold the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Innovation Center inside of Haymore Plaza, 500 E. Fry Blvd., Suite M-14, in Sierra Vista.
Participants at the event will have the opportunity to fill out needed forms and meet strategic business partners.
Online registration for the “Import & Export for Small Businesses” seminar is free and can be completed at: AREDF.ORG/EVENTS
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 520-458-6948.