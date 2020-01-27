Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation (AREDF) partnered with the Arizona Commerce Authority, Cochise College Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Administration, Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber and Nogales Municipal Government & Economic Development to provide a free workshop for small business owners in both the US and Mexico to demonstrate how they can properly conduct cross-border trade.
The workshop featured subject matter experts and allowed participants the opportunity to fill out relevant paperwork. Presenters included Erik Lee from North American Research Partnership (NARP), presenting on the recent developments in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Manuel Alejandro Corral Avechuco from Nogales Municipal Government & Economic Development, presenting on opportunities in Mexico for small businesses and cross-border business and Mark Schmitt from the Cochise College Small Business Development Center, presenting on how the SBDC can assist small businesses with their business and cross-border ventures.
In addition to industry expertise, the workshop featured presentations that highlighted current opportunities for Mexican businesses to sell their products and services in the US. Dan Valle from Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presented on the opportunity for such businesses to showcase their products at SonoraFest 2020, an annual festival in Sierra Vista that highlights 50-80 vendors from Sonora and the goods they offer, and Alicia & Solomon Buchanan from A&S International presented on Plaza Sonora, their authentic Mexican boutique in The Mall at Sierra Vista that will showcase imported items from Mexican companies.
The event emerged on the heels of AREDF applying for an expansion of Foreign-Trade Zone 139 to include all of Cochise County. “As a regional economic development organization, we are committed to the economic wellbeing of the entire region. The expansion would allow us to offer placement of zone users in the most suitable location based on their company’s unique needs,” says AREDF Executive Director Mignonne Hollis.
Trade is a vital economic driver throughout the State of Arizona. NAFTA-related trade employs about 236,000 Arizonans statewide, including thousands of people across Santa Cruz, Pima and Cochise County.
In addition to northbound trade, nearly half of the State’s exports go to Mexico and Canada – averaging around 10 billion dollars each year. Given the preexisting presence of trade throughout Arizona and Cochise County, the County is a natural fit for a countywide foreign-trade zone and an increase in trade-related activities. The first step in encouraging trade within the County and the outlining areas is to equip small business owners with the proper procedures for conducting trade-related business.
The workshop received excellent reviews from both presenters and the nearly 60 participants from both the US and Mexico. It encouraged cross-border networking and a shared enthusiasm about the opportunities and future of cross-border trade within our region. The next workshop is being planned for March of 2020.
Submitted by the AREDF