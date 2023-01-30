SIERRA VISTA — Sandy and Kevin Adams might have to start building a new trophy case in their Culver’s of Sierra Vista restaurant.
After winning the prestigious GW Culver Award for the second time as the top franchisee of more than 900 Culver’s stores at the company’s annual conference in Denver Jan. 24, the Adams are running out of room to showcase their trophies.
“We are absolutely beyond thrilled,” said Sandy Adams. “To be awarded something like this — the No. 1 franchisee out of 901 stores or so — is simply outstanding. We were both a little speechless when it was announced. Can you imagine being named the top store in the whole company in front of 2,500 of your peers?
“I still get goosebumps thinking about it.”
It’s not the first time the Adams have come away from a Culver’s Reunion Conference with goosebumps.
Known for its ButterBurger — a toasted, buttered bun sandwiching a “never-frozen” beef burger — the popular burger and frozen custard chain on State Route 92 won the “Newcomer of the Year” award for the national franchise in 2015, and took first place in Culver’s Crew Challenge in 2017, a company competition designed to award outstanding teamwork and customer service.
It has also been among the top five for the Crew Challenge trophy every year since 2016.
And last month Culver’s of Sierra Vista was named as a Top Five Gold Medal Finalist award for the fifth consecutive year in the national franchise competition measuring the qualities of the best restaurants, lauded among the best five locations in the nation out of nearly 900 eligible contenders.
Sometimes when you’re good, you’re just plain good.
But each year since the restaurant opened in 2015, the fast-food eatery seems to be getting better and better by company standards and has stamped a lasting impression on the community. The restaurant has been involved with agencies throughout the city, sponsoring programs and events from the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and local schools and youth organizations.
If Culver’s of Sierra Vista had beaten out four other contenders for the No. 1 Culver’s store in the country, the restaurant’s entire crew of 75 employees would have received a slice of the $50,000 grand prize.
Was Adams a little disappointed about not bringing home the company’s kingpin award?
“Not at all,” she said. “This is a much better award, in my opinion. It doesn’t have the $50,000 cash prize attached to it, but it encompasses everything Culver’s really stands for: Customer service, sales and commitment to community.
“And that’s what we’re all about here and what we strive for every single day. For me, there’s nothing better.”
Despite not coming back from Denver with $50,000 to distribute among its crew, Adams said they’ll still receive a piece of the guaranteed $12,500 prize as a top five winner.
“It’s because of them that we’re the No. 1 franchisee,” she said. “Everyone says they have the best staff, but we really, honest-and-truly do. Do we have high expectations here? We sure do, and they go out and meet them every day.
“They’re family, and a huge part of our success. They work with us, not for us. We take care of them, and they take care of us.”
Still reverberating from winning the company’s GW Culver Award for top overall franchisee in the country, Adams said the experience of hearing their name called out in a packed conference room of more than 2,500 people was almost dream-like.
“We went a little crazy when it was announced,” she said. “We had a line waiting to congratulate us, and we stood for nearly a half hour shaking hands and hugging everyone. Honestly, there was nothing better.
“And then the band played, and we danced the night away.”
And now?
“And now it’s back to business,” she said, “and trying to become better and better and see if we can take home the gold medalist prize next year.”