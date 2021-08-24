In many parts of the country, what constitutes a farmers’ market is defined by the context of their own communities’ needs. Studies conducted in the late 1990s by Garry Stephenson and Larry Lev looked at shopper behavior and led to the first survey methodology designed for
the open-air market community, the Rapid Market Assessment. The research was done by looking at various farmers markets to assess the numbers of their vendor base and then look at how well the characteristics of atmosphere, product selection, and community response were shared between them.
At the same time other researchers were trying to analyze the impact of different strategies being used by the different markets. J. Robin Moon, then a researcher for The Ford Foundation, hypothesized that markets were using different organizing strategies and therefore producing different outcomes in order to deliver the appropriate wellbeing to their communities. Her research led her to develop the “Moon typology” which to this day exists only in draft form. Moon was invited to lead a Ford Foundation-funded 2008 Market Umbrella research project which created a research instrument called NEED (Neighborhood Exchange Evaluation Device) to be used to measure the level of social engagement and trust-building taking place at any given farmers’ market. The five levels of the farmers’ market descriptions typology, developed but not included in the final report, are based on the characteristics they display: Flagship, Boutique, Staple, Food Security, and Campus.
Nowadays, many farmers’ markets in America are becoming more European style, in that the idea is to create a shopping atmosphere in the types of products that can be found at the tables of the market vendors. It no longer just produces and farm products, but has added such necessities as arts and crafts, personal items, clothing, sharpening services, and hot food items.
At our market you can find many different items presented along with crafts, prepared food, and a few services. As an example, we have our own “Moleta” service at our market.
Arguably one of the most important and earliest tools for mankind since its beginnings is the knife. The knife was vital for survival, combat, construction, and food preparation. Sharp-edged tools date back nearly 2.5 million years ago. What most certainly began as sharpened stones, knives evolved over time. Before fire and before the discovery of metals the stone knives were fashioned into double sided knives, the most popular, and their wooden or stone hilts were decorated with animal skins and feathers. Those knives represented a great deal of pride for the warriors and elders who owned them, and that tradition continued to be practiced with the arrival of the Bronze Age.
Metallurgy brought the ability to create the knives from softer types of metal, even though it did not provide durability over long periods of time. It provided a sharper and more slim design but was easily dulled and susceptible to rusting.
As time progressed over the centuries, iron and then steel became commonplace across the entire world. This brought more durability and an ease in keeping them sharper. Medieval Europe gave steel metallurgy the ability to evolve knives from smaller knives into larger more substantial weapons such as swords, spears, and axes. Even with all the advances in knife making, eating utensils were left on the back burner. It was not until the 15th century that the wealthy started carrying personal knives intended for double use — both eating and defending against threats. In 1669, King Louis XIV of France made the sharply pointed, double bladed knives illegal at the table and eventually throughout France. Blunt tipped knives soon became the tabletop standard in Europe, and ultimately, America.
Sharpening knives has been around probably as long as hunter-gatherers made knives from crude resources. Discoveries such as the Blombos Cave in South Africa indicate that a technique, known as pressure flaking, was used to delicately sharpen and retouch stone artifacts by prehistoric people at least 75,000 ago. This technique involves heating silcrete, quartz grains cemented by silica. The technique provided a better way of controlling the sharpness, thickness and overall shape of objects such as spearheads and stone knives.
Around 5,000 BC, people began to process metals using meteorite iron as a raw material. The use of furnaces to melt steel has been actively carried out since 1,200 BC in certain regions of India, the Caucasus, and modern Turkey. In 1,000 BC, forged iron was introduced to the mix. As to how the knife sharpening process worked is lost to history, but it is obvious that the knives were sharpened with natural sharpening stones, often with the use of additional powders, to speed up the process. These abrasive powders were siliceous shales, sandstones, and various types of jasper, already in ancient Greek sources. The use of “Cretan stone” for sharpening is mentioned and olive oil was used as a coolant.
Processes evolved to speed up the sharpening process by the way of primitive grinding machines consisting mainly of sandstones and emery stone with a hand crank. Later innovations produced the so-called “crank drive” pedal power, a less tiring way to work. It became common to see these machines as sharpeners walked the streets of European, American, and Chinese cities. The main abrasives used in Europe were emery stone and occasionally sandstones, such as Bentheim stone, were also used. Organic oils or just water was used as coolants. These peddle powered machines were used until replaced by the electric drive in the late 1800s made possible by Michael Faraday’s 1831 invention of the electric dynamo generating electric current on a practical scale.
As industrial sharpening appeared, “group drive grinding machines’ were developed. Since the 1700s Europeans have used water-driven group machines. The abrasive was driven by a water turbine operating on the principle of mill turbines and the grinding wheels were completely worn out before being replaced.
The next big innovation was the ceiling drive grinding machine. The machine was powered by a steam engine that could be hooked up to several machines thanks to the invention of a transmission system. This period of development also saw the first machine with a polishing tape.
By the twentieth century the addition of electricity brought with it smaller machines that allowed small workshops to begin operation. Several manufacturers popped up on the scene producing not only single grinders but combined machines that could sharpen drills, saws, cutters, etc. The motorized grinding wheel became the most widely used for knives. Modern electric sharpeners are still being created based on this design.
The grinding machine was the primary way to sharpen knives for quite some time. These machines worked quite well on the inexpensive steels and their sharpness was not important for the consumer. On the other hand, for the most expensive knives, experienced sharpeners used manual sharpening methods done with whetstones.
Western-style knife sharpening methods, such as using a whetstone or sharpening stone, traces back to the Alps mountains of northern Italy, to a group of people named the Moletas. The Moletas originated from the valley of Val Rendena. They traveled from village to village shouting “moleta”, an Italian term for knife sharpener to attract customers.
In the last thirty years the situation has changed. Knives are now mass produced from expensive, premium steels. Therefore, the need for high-quality sharpening has increased. Noise discipline also plays a factor in deciding what type of sharpening method is chosen, particularly if you live in an apartment complex.
The introduction of machines that allow you to maintain the angle with the abrasive holder significantly increased the quality of holding the sharpening angles. Shortly machines appeared with a method of rotating the knife to be able to sharpen the other side without having to reset the blade, adding to the quality and accuracy of holding the same angle on both sides of the knife. This increased the reliability of a consistently sharp edge.
The Hone Ranger is his name and sharpening is his game. Scott has been the Hone Ranger, professionally, here and at the Bisbee farmers’ market, for about five years now but has been a “moleta” ever since he could walk. He has always had an interest in putting a sharp edge on anything that needs to be cut. He “cut” his teeth (pun intended) on sharpening the axe used to cut the firewood during the firewood season at home, hence he was still a whipper.
He tells me that he enjoys the challenge of getting the right edge on anything that needs to cut something. Some items provide more of a challenge than others he says. For instance, scissors may seem unassuming, but their construction and the way they work provide a good challenge to get the angles right. But he enjoys the challenge and sharpening has always been in his blood. He is an honest, forthright individual that prides himself on doing it right the first time. It makes it all worthwhile when he sees the smile light up his customer’s face at having a good functioning edge on their tool.
It was not too long ago that tragedy struck in his career. His mobile work truck caught fire and burned to the ground taking with it all his equipment and his livelihood. Not to be undone he rebounded with a new work van, replaced the ruined equipment and began his life again. He is back with us and up and running again.
He believes in recycling whenever possible, including the sunlight, so his van is solar powered. He is ready to sharpen anything that has an edge. And I mean anything.
He has sharpened such a variety as Japanese katanas, straight razors, kitchen knives, and is looking forward to sharpening hunting knives with the hunting season right around the corner. He also tackles all garden tools, woodworking tools, auger and drill bits, planer blades, circular saw blades, hand saw blades, lawn mower blades, axes, shovels, and hoes just to name a few. If it has an edge, he will sharpen it up for you.
There are only a few items that give him concern: ceramic knives and a special make of Cutco knives that have a unique grinding pattern to their serrated knives. The piece of equipment he used to sharpen ceramic knives was lost in the fire and due to the limited request to sharpen ceramic knives he is not inclined to repurchase the expensive piece of equipment at this time.
For any job he feels the grinding machines are not suited for, such as expensive knives and some specialized shears, he will use the manual whetstone technique.
Most of the work is done on site while you complete your shopping, but some jobs, such as circular saws, clipper blades, chain saws and hand saws, are done at his home shop due to the nature of the equipment needed to complete the job correctly.
If you have anything you want a sharp edge on, don’t hesitate to stop by the Hone Ranger and let Scott fix it up, you won’t be sorry.
Submitted by Uncle Ralph Wildermuth