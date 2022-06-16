SIERRA VISTA — There’s something medieval about throwing a sharp object at a target. It’s empowering and feels a little bit dangerous.
The concept isn’t new. But the idea to start a business around throwing hatchets is, and it is brand new to Sierra Vista.
Urban Axe Yard will be the city’s first facility of its kind, a venue for ax throwing and other yard games like cornhole and fowling, a new sport that combines football and bowling. The layout is two rows of throwing booths with gathering tables in a center courtyard. There are food and snacks at the entrance of Urban Axe.
Bringing the sporting business to Cochise County began on a trip to Canada, where local entrepreneur Vish Hirani first went to an ax bar.
“I thought, ‘this is really cool,’ it was amazing, and it was really fun to do, and my wife loved it,” he said. “On the way back from Canada we stopped at more places, in Phoenix and Tucson, and I wondered, ‘If these are everywhere, why wasn’t there one in Sierra Vista?’ ”
He ran the idea past business partner Cary Brown, and they agreed to proceed with the new venture. Cary and Vish had partnered before, opening the Lights Out Family Fun Center on Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista.
Hirani realized some of the success of the business would depend on his coaches and how well he could teach his staff to instruct others in the sport.
He sought to find an accomplished coach and while conducting his search, one name appeared regularly: Miguel Tamburini, the 2020 World Axe Throwing League Winter Season ax throwing champ in 2020 and 2021.
The WATL was established in 2017 as a global governing body for urban ax throwing, with more than 5,000 members in 24 countries.
“When you’re trying to open a new facility, you want to do the best things for the community,” Hirani explained. “(An) Ax may feel dangerous because it’s a sharp object. You want people to feel safe, so my first instinct was to find someone that really knows what they’re doing.”
Tamburini’s throwing ax career began in 2018 in Oklahoma at the Got Wood ax throwing bar. At the time he was a roofer, and he didn’t see his career growing in the roofing industry.
Tamburini said he fell deeply in love with the sport from the moment he first threw a hatchet.
“I practiced with my roofing hatchet, and I realized the more I threw the happier I was,” he recalled. “So, I quit my job and tried to get work at Got Wood.”
With persistence, he eventually got the job, worked his way up to manager, and later opened his own throwing venue following a move to Spokane, Washington, and opened Jumping Jackalope in 2018.
With most of the state shut down during the COVID pandemic, Tamburini proposed to the WATL an ambassador who would teach and promote the sport.
“They fell in love with the idea,” he said.
Conor Hughes, 8, got his first taste of ax throwing during training sessions. His mom, Staci, will be an “ax-pert” at Urban Axe Yard and is undergoing her hatchet-throwing education.
Tamburini used Staci’s family, her sons and daughter, to demonstrate a coach’s ability to teach a person of any age to throw a hatchet.
Over a couple of days, he will train them on the various aspects of operating an ax throwing business. He emphasizes taking charge of the gaming environment through safety, proper throwing techniques and using verbal and physical cues to maintain control of any situation.
Urban Axe is at 3758 E. Fry Blvd., Unit A, and will soft-open Friday, June 17, in what Hirani hopes “will be a great addition to the Sierra Vista nightlife.”