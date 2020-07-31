Us humans love to make things more complicated than they really are. For some reason we are just drawn to the more complex option. We often find it easier to believe that the best solution to our problems is the one with the most sparkles or that is the most flashy.
We can see the results of this type of thinking everywhere in our culture. Complex exercise machines and fad diets can be so alluring as they promise incredible results in short amounts of time. Fancy softwares and gadgets seem to be the answer to all our problems even though we know that the new device will lose its novelty quickly.
Whether it is the invention of great marketers or just human nature, we can’t deny that searching for the “secret” or a “fix-all” pill is an attractive proposition. If we could just find that one thing that will solve all our problems, life would be so good.
There is only one problem. The secret is not so secret and there is no magic pill. The worst part of all is that we probably already know exactly what we have to do to solve our problems and reach our goals.
With just about every area of our life, whether that be our health, wealth, or relationships, It takes work and patience to reach our goals. Working hard and having patience rarely makes headlines but they do get long-term results. Where most of us get into trouble (myself included), is when we get bored along the road of discipline and patience and start down the endless rabbit hole of searching for the “secret” or “shortcut”.
I am however, a huge proponent of working smart. I don’t think there is much value in doing things the hard way just in the name of “the hustle” or “the grind”. We have limited time and money so we should be very careful how we spend them.
That being said, most of us never stick to our goals long enough to figure out what the “smart” way or “smarter” way is. We can read a hundred articles online but it is all theory until we start. The path is almost never clear from the beginning. Just start and the path will open up a few steps at a time.
I guess what I am trying to say is that you know what you should do next to improve your life. You may not know every step of the way but you know enough to get started. Whether that be to start an exercise routine, put more energy into your marriage, or save a bit more for retirement. Start today. Do something. You will learn a lot along the way and over time, you will see your life transform for the better.
Define what is important to you and don’t be afraid to go after it.
Being fit is simple. Having great relationships is simple. Being financial free is simple. But simple does not mean easy. It will take work and there are no real shortcuts. But it will be worth it.
Dallen Haws is a personal finance and business enthusiast, ASU grad (Fear the Fork!), co-founder and financial planner at Haws Financial Planning.