I am a very frugal person. It is almost exhilarating for me to find a great deal on something. But sometimes I get so focused on the lowest price that I forget the big picture. For example, sometimes I would buy the cheapest shoes but they would only last 8 months. I did not realize the worth of investing a bit more in shoes that would last for years. It not only would have saved me money over the long run but a lot of time and energy that I spent buying multiple pairs of shoes.
I was penny wise but pound foolish. I was so focused on the little things that I didn’t think about the big picture.
Here are a few examples of how we can all worry more about our pounds (or dollars on this side of the atlantic) and less about our short term pennies.
One of the biggest issues that people run into is when they focus on their small bills (which is not a bad thing) but they rush their large ones. You can save a few hundred dollars a month by packing a lunch to work but you could save thousands by making educated decisions when buying a home or vehicles. Obviously, every dollar can make an impact, just make sure to give the large dollar item decisions the time and attention they deserve. Those decisions will affect your financial life again and again for years to come.
It may save you a lot of money in the short term to skip regular car maintenance but it is never fun to be hit with large repairs. Take the time to properly maintain and take care of your vehicles now so that you not only save yourself from big unexpected problems but your cars will last longer and have higher resale values as well.
No one likes going to the doctor but regular check ups can save a lot of money as well as health issues down the road. If you notice a small problem creep up, take care of it early. Your pocketbook and wellbeing will thank you that you did.
It can be tempting to drive all over town to get the best deal on produce or gas. While not always a bad idea, we have to make sure that we aren’t spending more in time and gas than what we are saving.
Now, I am not saying that we should ignore the small details. The details matter and really add up over time. All I am saying is that we have to get out of the weeds and look at the big picture sometimes. This will help us stay focused on what is really important.