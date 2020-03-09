April 15 is just around the corner and tax season is in full storm. Taxes aren’t many peoples’ favorite topic but they can provide an opportunity to do some good in our local community. Let’s dig into it.
The State of Arizona offers what they call the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. This credit allows single filers to get up to a $400 tax credit when they donate to a qualified charity. If you file jointly, you can do up to $800.
It is important to remember what the difference is between a tax credit and a tax deduction. A tax deduction will lower how much of your income will be used to calculate how much taxes you owe. A tax credit will directly lower your tax bill dollar for dollar. For example, if you owe $900 in state taxes and you donate $400 to a qualified charity, you would only owe $500 in state taxes. If you are eligible for a refund on your state taxes, this credit would increase that refund by your credit amount. A tax deduction would only lower the numbers they use to calculate what you owe and not what you owe directly.
This credit is similar to the Public School Tax Credit but not exactly the same. The Public School credit has a limit of $400 for joint filers and $200 for single filers. You would be able to take advantage of both these credits if desired.
You may be thinking, “Well, I am not actually saving any money because my tax savings go to a charity and not in my pocket”. And you’d be right. These credits are not meant to directly save you money but for you to control where some of your tax dollars go. They give us an opportunity to do good with money that we’d be paying in taxes anyway.
You will want to make sure you check the state’s website for the list of qualifying charities to make sure your donation will be eligible for the credit.
One example of a local charity that is not only on the list of qualifying charities but that does incredible things in our local community is the Boy & Girls Club of Sierra Vista. They serve hundreds of kids every day by providing a fun and safe environment for them to learn and grow. They understand that not all kids are born with the same opportunities but when given the right environment, all kids can learn to thrive regardless of circumstances. Their mission is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
Regardless of which charity you’d like to support, this tax credit can be a great opportunity to support a cause that you believe in without any extra financial commitment. It not only gives us the opportunity to bring tax dollars back into our local community but it also allows us to make a difference in the world.
Dallen Haws is a Personal Finance and Business Enthusiast, ASU Grad (Fear the Fork!), Co-founder and Financial Planner at Haws Financial Planning