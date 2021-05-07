Life gets busy and time seems to fly faster every year. I have spoken with hundreds of retiring individuals who all said that it feels like just yesterday that they took their first job.
And for those that started saving for retirement early, they are often surprised at how much their savings/investments have grown as the years came and went.
But for many of us who got a later start it can feel much slower and far more discouraging. The good news however is that if you are reading this that means that you are looking to take action.
It is never too late to prepare for the future and here are some things you should do (or not do) to prepare for retirement if you started late.
Pay off debtDebt is one of the major reasons why many people don’t feel prepared for retirement. If you have high-interest debt you will want to attack it as aggressively as you can.
Once you have your high-interest debt taken care of, you will want to come up with a plan to continue paying down your lower-interest debt (i.e. mortgage, car loans, etc.) while also saving more for retirement.
Catch-up timeThe government understands that there are many people that may need to put extra aside for retirement. Because of this, they allow catch-up contributions for retirement accounts such as 401Ks, the TSP, or IRAs for those age 50 and over.
In 2021, the normal annual contribution limit for 401Ks and the TSP is $19,500 but if you are 50 or over you can put in as much as $26,000 per year. The normal limit for IRAs is $6,000 for 2021 but you can put a total of $7,000 in if you are 50 or older.
Catch-up contributions can be a great way to make up for a slow start but even if you can’t afford to max out your retirement accounts just make sure to try to do a little more every year.
Don’t invest in extremesWhenever we feel that we are behind the 8 ball, we often make rash decisions that we wouldn’t otherwise. I see this all the time as people are trying to catch up for retirement.
I have noticed that when people feel that they are behind in saving for retirement they either invest very aggressively or very conservatively. Those that invest aggressively say they want to make up for lost time and those that invest conservatively say they can’t afford to lose a dime because they don’t have time to make it up.
But in reality, a more balanced approach that takes into account their age and retirement plans is often a much more appropriate and effective investment strategy.
Prioritize youHelping pay for kids’ college is a great goal that many people are currently doing or planning on doing. But I am always worried when I see parents sacrificing their own retirements to do so.
There are many ways to pay for college including scholarships, grants, and loans. And young people have years of earnings power to make their investment into their schooling worth it. But when it comes to retirement, there are far fewer financing options.
I certainly support those that want to help their kids but I would think twice before sacrificing your own future to do so.
Plant the tree todayRegardless of where you are at today or how much you have in savings, don’t get discouraged. We all wish we would have saved more in the past but the past is long gone. We have to look forward and make plans on how we are going to change our future today.
“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
– Chinese Proverb
Disclaimer: This is meant for educational purposes only and is not tax, investment, or legal advice.