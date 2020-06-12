I talk about financial investments all the time, but they are far from the only investment we make. I’d define an investment as giving something now to have something better down the road. We make investments all the time when choosing how we will spend our time and energy. We invest in something by choosing to allocate our time and resources towards it. This could be a job, relationship, or anything else. As we invest in something, the value of that thing grows over time. Amongst all the things that constantly fight for our time and attention, it is important to not forget to invest in yourself.
Investing in yourself often pays the best interest. Here are a handful of things we can do to continue that investment.
Educate yourself
This doesn’t have to come in the form of a college degree. Especially nowadays, there are so many ways to learn something new. From online courses to in-person seminars or even self study. Constantly learning not only improves our skills but keeps our brain sharp as it is exposed to new ideas. This allows us to bring more value to the people around us no matter our occupation or life stage. Even if someone is retired, it is important to keep the brain active with life-long learning.
Get involved
Is there any issue or idea that you are passionate about? Odds are that there is a group or non-profit that is doing work in that space. Go and volunteer and you will probably be surprised to see the good that is happening behind the scenes of your community. This will not only grow your network but will give you an outlet to help other people in your local area.
Invest in experiences
Experiences shape us and how we view the world. If we want to be continuously learning and growing, it is important to be trying new things. This could be anything from trying new foods, traveling to a foregn country, or taking a public speaking class (According to numerous studies, public speaking is peoples’ #1 fear with death at #2. I guess dying while public speaking would be a pretty terrifying combo). Something that will expand your horizons and stretch your comfort zone. These experiences often bring more spontaneity and confidence into our lives.
Investing in yourself not only improves your value in the business world but also your life in general. Robin Sharma said it best. “Investing in yourself is the best investment you’ll ever make. It will not only improve your life, it will improve the lives of all those around you."
Dallen Haws is a personal finance and business enthusiast, ASU grad (Fear the Fork!), co-founder and financial planner at Haws Financial Planning.