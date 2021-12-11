For example, when you put too much money into a single stock or company that you like. I see this all the time with stocks like Amazon, Apple, Tesla and other major companies.
And while most of these big companies are incredible companies, it doesn’t always mean that they are a fit for a large percentage of your retirement nest egg because in other words, you are putting too many eggs in one basket.
Because when it comes down to it, no matter how well a single company is doing today it doesn’t mean that they will continue to perform into the future. It is not uncommon for giant companies to become obsolete from a change in technology, regulation, or consumer preference.
This is why it is so important to diversify our investments into lots of different companies to lower the risk of any one company doing badly.
What about diversified funds?
And the good news is that many funds like index funds and ETFs have diversification built in because they invest in hundreds or thousands of different companies or bonds.
But even within funds, it is not uncommon for someone to put all their money into a single fund that they like or that has done well in the recent past. However, in most cases, it often makes more sense to invest in multiple funds to spread your money over different asset classes. This way you lower the risk of one fund doing poorly doing compared to the others.
But again, there is no perfect allocation for everyone. It just comes down to finding a balanced approach that will help you have a confident and comfortable retirement.
Dallen Haws is a personal finance and business enthusiast, ASU grad, co-founder and financial planner at Haws Financial Planning.