What sets millionaires apart? Is it their high IQ? Their winning personality? Their approach to life? Or is it just sheer luck?
While I am sure all of these things come into play, there are some things that the majority of millionaires have in common. And we have to wonder if these commonalities are the secret to their success or just interesting factoids.
Let’s dig in.
MorningsCountless books and articles have been written about the magic that happens in the morning. This is supported by the fact that one study found 89 percent of financially successful people wake up between 4:30 and 7 a.m.
There are some notable exceptions however. Nite owl and billionaire Elon Musk routinely goes to bed between midnight and 1am to wake up by 7am at the earliest. With Musk being one of the most productive people of the century, I think we can rule out early mornings as a prerequisite for success.
That being said, being successful at anything takes discipline. Being diligent enough to get up when you plan to will start the day off on a positive note that will give you momentum for the rest of it.
I have concluded that it matters less when you wake up but how you wake up and start your day.
BooksThe second most common thing for life coach gurus to preach about is the importance of reading books. Studies have found that 85% of millionaires read 2 books a month, which is pretty impressive considering that average Joe reads on only ⅓ of a book in the same time period.
Nowadays, many of these people take advantage of audiobooks and podcasts so that they drive, exercise, ect… while learning at the same time.
These same studies found that the millionaires read about a wide range of topics. Anything from health, culture, finance, and even biographies of other millionaires. While the topics differed, the emphasis on learning and growth was constant across most millionaires.
HealthBeing productive enough to maintain financial success over a long period of time takes energy. A lot of it.
Successful people emphasize their health through exercise and healthy eating. These habits not only improve their ability to think and perform but also their enjoyment of life.
And when it comes to exercise, the rituals differ greatly. Some millionaires work out 7 days a week (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) while others prefer tennis a couple times a week (Richard Branson).
ConclusionWhile I did focus on millionaires, the principles in this article are broadly applicable. These principles aren’t just about making money but are about learning, growing, and getting things done. They can be used to gather wealth but they can also be used to make a difference in the community or to be a better spouse. Regardless of our goals, we can learn much by watching and learning.