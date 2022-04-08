Work is an incredible thing. When we enjoy our jobs, it gives us a forum to think, create and contribute.
But unfortunately, (as we all know) it can also be a major source of bureaucracy, frustration and stress. For those that don’t enjoy their work, retirement planning comes a little more naturally because they would like to leave as soon as possible.
But regardless of whether you love or hate your job, I believe we should all be planning to retire as soon as we possibly can.
Let me tell you why.
Options are everything
A key source of happiness for all of us is when we are able to dictate our own path and make our own decisions. But unfortunately, I have seen far too many situations where because of the lack of planning, people aren’t left with any options. They are forced to do one thing or another because they have no other choice.
For example, some people are forced to work longer than they’d like because they simply can’t afford to retire.
When I say that everyone should plan to retire as soon as possible, that doesn’t mean that everyone has to stop working if they enjoy what they are doing. It just means that now you have the option to retire as soon as possible.
I have even seen people start to enjoy their work more when they know that they can afford to quit any time they’d like.
Early retirement
You never know what life will bring. Sometimes a life event comes along that motivates or even forces someone to retire.
For example, a physical accident can leave someone disabled or a management change could make a job much less appealing.
By preparing for retirement as soon as you can, you at least give yourself the financial option to retire early if the opportunity presents itself.
Know the rules
By starting the planning process early, it gives you time to learn and understand all the new rules that come with retirement.
Understanding how Social Security, Medicare, required minimum distributions and retirement accounts work takes time. All of these programs are complex and by understanding the rules early, you give yourself the best chance of getting the most out of these programs and retiring confident.
Dallen Hawsis a personal finance and business enthusiast, ASU grad (Fear the Fork!), co-founder and financial planner at Haws Financial Planning.