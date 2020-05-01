A few months ago I wrote an article about maintaining your home to protect what is the biggest asset for most Americans. While our homes may be our biggest asset, I would argue that they aren’t our most valuable one. Our most valuable asset not only affects our financial lives but every other aspect as well. It is our health.
Our bodies are the vehicle through which we experience life. It allows us to move and take in the world through our senses. When we are young, we often take our health for granted, almost assuming we’ll be young forever. And then age creeps in. We are then reminded that we are all mortal and our health can and will affect our ability to think, work, and do the things we like to do. It is in our best interest to take care of our bodies the very best we can to maximize our ability to enjoy life.
We are a few reminders for all of us to improve our health.
Move
What we don’t use, we often lose. If we don’t regularly exercise and move our bodies, it grows weak and stiff. Not only will you look and feel better, your body will be far less likely to have issues if you exercise on a regular basis. This could be anything from a morning walk, 30 minutes in the gym, or 1 hours of tennis. Find something that works for you and stick to it.
Protect your senses
A huge portion of our perception of the world is almost entirely experienced through our eyes and ears. Unfortunately, these are some of the things that we start to lose as we age. We can protect our eyes by taking regular breaks from screen time and by wearing sunglasses that block UV rays. We can protect our ears by wearing ear plugs in loud environments and not listening to music too loud. These tips may seem like a hassle but you will thank yourself over and over again as you continue to enjoy your senses.
Sleep
As life gets busy, it is easy to cut away at our sleep time to get another thing checked off the to-do list or to finish that Netflix show. Even though sleep can often be ignored, it is just as important as good eating and exercise. Good sleep will not only allow you to have better productivity and concentration but allows your body to recover from the days work. It plays a vital part in fighting disease and keeping our bodies healthy.
I am sure you have heard all these tips before but I think we all know that information is not what we lack to improve our health. As Derek Sivers said, “If more information was the answer, then we'd all be billionaires with perfect abs.” If you are already a billionaire with perfect abs, feel free to ignore all three of my tips. But for the rest of us, we better try to do something today to improve our health. Remember, health is wealth.
Dallen Haws is a personal finance and business enthusiast, ASU grad (Fear the Fork!), co-founder and financial planner at Haws Financial Planning.