Whether we realize it or not, we all have a relationship with money. Just like food, your possessions, and the people in your life, there are certain feelings and attitudes that you associate with money. These feelings can be vastly different from person to person. Most people never stop to think about what their relationship with money looks like. Or at least never in those terms.
Some people grew up with nothing. Others had plenty plus some. Some see money as a means of survival. Others see it as a means to gauge success. Some see it as a necessary evil. Others see it as a blessing in their lives. Some see it as the reason they have to go through the 9 to 5 grind every week. Others see it as a tool to lift those around them.
But if we stop and think for a moment, we might remember that money is nothing but a tool meant to ease the buying and selling of goods. It is inherently 100% neutral. Neither good nor bad. Then why do we all have vastly different experiences and feelings about money?
Everyone on earth grows up with a certain view on the world. Even the most neutral things, such as money, are seen through the lense that we have formed over our lifetime.
We all have heard the saying that money is the root of all evil. While this may be popular, I don’t agree. I have seen how powerful money can be for good. Money can change lives. It can get people proper medical treatment. It can give someone the opportunity for education. It can give the freedom of time to do things that we are passionate about. It can give security that our future will be bright. It can truly change lives.
I subscribe to the adjusted version that the love of money is the root of all evil. When we obsess over money itself, we will always come away wanting, no matter how much we have. Money doesn’t have the ability to fulfill or bring true joy. Don’t get me wrong, money can provide a lot of comfort and opportunities, but at the end of the day, it can’t and won’t make you happy.
It is completely up to you what your relationship with money will look like. Define what you want your life to be and what role you want money to play. Just remember that you are the star of your life’s show and don’t ever let money replace what you really want out of life. Money should not be the goal. It should only be a tool that can help you get to your goals.
Dallen Haws is a personal finance and business enthusiast, ASU grad (Fear the Fork!), co-founder and financial planner at Haws Financial Planning.