BENSON — In December 2022, Cochise County’s retail and restaurant and bar sales were up, while hotel/motel receipts were down, compared to December 2021, after adjusting for inflation.

Estimated retail sales in Cochise County were up 2.1% from December 2021 (compared to a 2.8% decrease for all of Arizona). For all of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.2% while statewide sales were down 1.3% (compared to 2021). Cochise County’s December increase marked the second month of growth following six consecutive months of year-over-year decline.

