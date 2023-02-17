BENSON — In December 2022, Cochise County’s retail and restaurant and bar sales were up, while hotel/motel receipts were down, compared to December 2021, after adjusting for inflation.
Estimated retail sales in Cochise County were up 2.1% from December 2021 (compared to a 2.8% decrease for all of Arizona). For all of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 1.2% while statewide sales were down 1.3% (compared to 2021). Cochise County’s December increase marked the second month of growth following six consecutive months of year-over-year decline.
Inflation continued to play a major, though somewhat lessening, role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 6.5 percentage points from growth rates for the December comparisons and 8.0 points for the year. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales increase of 8.6% in the December comparisons was adjusted downward to 2.1%, while year-to-date nominal growth of 6.8% became a 1.2% inflation-adjusted decline. Inflation adjustments are made using CPI-U measuring the general rate of inflation.
Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were up 12.0% in December and 0.7% for the year, after inflation. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 3.8% in December and 7.7% for the year. As with retail, Cochise County’s December increase was the second month of growth after six straight months of decline.
Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 12.3% in the December comparisons but were up 5.4% for the year. Despite the overall annual increase, receipts were down year-over-year in seven of the most recent eight months. Statewide, lodging receipts were down 2.9% in December but were up 18.8% for the year.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 9.7% in Cochise County in December, after inflation, compared to a 7.8% increase statewide. For all of 2022, remote sales were up 2.9% in Cochise County and 11.6% statewide.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were up 2.9% in December, after inflation, and 1.1% for all of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales were up 11.4% in December but were down 6.0% for the year. Hotel/motel receipts in Benson were down 10.9% in December and 4.4% for 2022.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 1.4% in the December comparisons and 11.8% for the year, after inflation. Restaurant and bar sales were up 2.7% in December and 32.4% for the year. Bisbee’s hotel/motel receipts were up 23.4% in December and 53.1% for all of 2022.
In Douglas, retail sales were down 3.5% in the December comparisons but were up 0.2% for the year. Restaurant and bar sales were up 18.0% in December and 4.4% for the year. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were up 8.9% in the December comparisons but were down 1.0% for all of 2022. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 1.1% in December and 2.5% for the year, after the inflation adjustment. Restaurant and bar sales were up 7.5% in December but down 2.4% for the year. Sierra Vista’s hotel/motel receipts were down 10.1% in December but were up 7.0% for the entire year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were up 0.6% in December but were down 8.3% for all of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales were up 12.4% in December but were down 10.0% for the year. Hotel/motel receipts in Tombstone were down 16.5% in December and 1.9% for the year.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were down 26.9% in the December comparisons but were up 2.6% for the year. Restaurant and bar sales were up 4.1% in December and 2.4% for the year. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were down 3.2% in December and 6.0% for all of 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
