SIERRA VISTA — They’re not quite obsolete, but with department stores and retail anchors increasingly distancing themselves from America's once-crowded malls struggling to survive the Amazon and e-commerce age, malls are running out of time.
Nationwide, many have become shuttered real estate with mall owners scrambling to fill empty spaces that have created high vacancy rates with everything from pickleball courts, convention centers and medical facilities.
Fronting State Route 92, The Mall at Sierra Vista — which opened in 1999 — also has felt the crunch, especially when Sears Holdings voluntarily began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings five years ago, closing almost 200 unprofitable Sears stores across the country.
Those closings included the approximate 87,000-square-foot Sears location with its automotive center in the south end of the mall that was shuttered at the end of 2018. Sears was an anchor store at the mall, along with Dillard’s, when it opened 24 years ago.
But that’s suddenly changing.
Demolition on half of the former Sears building — about 43,000 square feet that encompass the Sears Automotive Center — began four months ago for a local cancer clinic that has been operating in Sierra Vista for five years.
A building permit applied for March 13 — and approved by the city of Sierra Vista four days later — was issued to ALS Holdings LLC at 198 South Coronado Drive, Suite A, where Southwest Cancer Care currently operates.
Several employees at the cancer center Friday confirmed that Southwest Cancer Care — which emphasizes personalized patient care in treating hematology and blood disorders, oncology, infusion therapy and palliative care — is relocating to the mall, but did not know when the final move would take place.
According to the building permit, G & J Development Inc. of Tucson — which constructs hospitals, office buildings, restaurants, schools, offices, malls and plazas throughout Arizona — is performing general demolition on the interior of the former Sears building, "including but not limited to ceiling grid, HVAC, electrical, walls, flooring, lighting, plumbing, floors, to make way for new medical suite on later permit.”
G & L projected the material and labor cost of the project at $439,040, the permit states.
In a demolition checklist requirement list provided to the city before the permit was issued, the company said that during the tenant improvement build process of the project, “there will be added access to the building and when called for, shoring will (be) implemented per the structural engineers directives.”
It also said concrete demolition of the sloped automotive bay floor will take place during the replacement of that flooring section.
Sears Holdings leases the building from the New York-based Seritage Growth Properties, which currently owns 224 properties nationwide leased to Sears Holdings. The available 43,189 square feet of the former Sears building in The Mall at Sierra Vista had been advertised on Seritage Growth Properties’ website since the department store closed.
The move into the mall makes perfect sense. It provides easy access and ample parking located on a major state highway of one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and a major population center for Southeastern Arizona.
It also fills a huge vacated space at The Mall at Sierra Vista, which was the first major mall to be built in the region with extensive retail space, that sat empty for five years.
Nick Egelanian, president of SiteWorks Retail Services — a leader in the retail and shopping center industry — believes that only about 150 malls will survive the next few decades.
“The whole business model of a mall, which is about pulling in as many people as you can and getting them to stay for as long as you can, has … unraveled,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of consultancy GlobalData Retail.
