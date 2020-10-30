This week, the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista enjoyed a virtual visit from District 5500 Governor Diane Ventura-Goodyear. Immediately prior to the club’s regular meeting, the club’s board of directors met District Governor Ventura-Goodyear to report on their recent accomplishments and to inform her about their plans for the club.
At its regular meeting, the club was first presented with updates and amendments to its bylaws, which were unanimously approved by those present. As it has done in previous years, the club is sponsoring a Thanksgiving food drive, and is accepting both monetary and food donations. In another effort to boost its general fundraising efforts, the club is sponsoring an online fundraiser as well. Prizes include a trip to Cananea, Sonora, two nights at the Beatty Guest Ranch in Miller Canyon and two hours of dog training by Sit Means Sit.
The club was then please to hear from District Governor Ventura-Goodyear who started out by describing the adjustments Rotarians have made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. District Governor Ventura-Goodyear discussed how more Rotarians are using online training than ever before. The online video conferencing service Zoom has made hybrid meetings possible for those who are not comfortable attending meetings in person yet.
Clubs across southern Arizona have adjusted their fundraising efforts and are innovating to increase participation. Smaller clubs have joined together to put on larger fundraisers. Online giving options are becoming more and more common. District Governor Ventura-Goodyear encouraged club members to think outside the box in their efforts to attract new members and young ideas. She explained that clubs could revolve around any type of interest - cycling, the environment or hiking, for example.
District Governor Ventura-Goodyear concluded by describing the great work performed by the Rotary Foundation, which provides funding for Rotary’s many missions — to eradicate polio, to build local communities and to provide strength and support for children and youth. District Governor Ventura-Goodyear reported that the foundation receives very high scores for its work (100 or 4/4 from the charity rating service charitynavigator.org). More than ninety percent of all Rotary donations are used for Rotary’s charitable missions, resulting in less than ten percent of donations being used for overhead and administrative costs.
For more information regarding the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista, please contact President Candyce Pardee at www.rotarysv.org.
Submitted by Nathan J. Williams, Rotary Club of Sierra Vista reporter