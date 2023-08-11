docs

Junior doctor members of the British Medical Association stand on the picket line outside University College London Hospital at the start a four-day strike amid the bitter dispute with the government over pay in London Friday.

 Aaron Chown AP

LONDON — Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four-day stretch, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.

The fifth round of strikes by doctors at the early stages of their careers is set to last until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Some of the junior doctors on strike started their first jobs in the state-funded National Health Service only days ago.

