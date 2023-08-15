SIERRA VISTA — Ten months after opening up on the east side of the city, DreamView Realty is hardly the new kid on the block any longer in Sierra Vista’s competitive real estate market.

Co-owned by Barbara and Stephanie Leidenheimer, the agency of seven licensed real estate agents with a combined total of more than 75 years of experience moved last month to 1157 E. Fry Blvd. for higher visibility in a busier part of the city.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?