SIERRA VISTA — Ten months after opening up on the east side of the city, DreamView Realty is hardly the new kid on the block any longer in Sierra Vista’s competitive real estate market.
Co-owned by Barbara and Stephanie Leidenheimer, the agency of seven licensed real estate agents with a combined total of more than 75 years of experience moved last month to 1157 E. Fry Blvd. for higher visibility in a busier part of the city.
“Our dream was to have our own business at some point,” said Barbara Leidenheimer, a Buena High School graduate who has been an agent since 1986. “We pulled the trigger about a year ago when we launched this, and business has been very good since we started.”
Along with the Leidenheimers, other DreamView agents are Melissa Siler, Jaclyn Heistand, Rebecca Dailous and Marla and Charity Plumb.
“We’ve all known each other before, and all of our agents have roots here in Cochise County,” said Stephanie Leidenheimer. “We’ve all worked for national real estate companies in the past, and each one of us knows the local market extremely well. We’re holding our hold and doing very well in this market.”
When it comes to working with first-time buyers, investors, those who are downsizing or looking for a second or new home, DreamView Realty goes the extra mile to pay attention to each customer’s needs.
As a business, it’s what Stephanie Leidenheimer says they do best.
“Customers like coming to an agent who actually listens, and that’s what we pride ourselves in doing here,” said Barbara Leidenheimer. “We listen, help and provide guidance. Our plus as a real estate company is that we work as a whole team, not just as an individual.”
What separates DreamView Realty apart from other agencies is remaining in touch with its customers through appreciation events well after a sale is closed.
“We’re like a big family and treat our clients like part of our family, even after they purchase a home through us,” said Stephanie Leidenheimer. “We have get-together events for them and have one large event every year.
“We like staying as personal as we can for every one of our clients.”
For information, DreamView Realty can be reached at 520-559-4008.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone