SIERRA VISTA — Dutch Bros., a drive-thru coffee establishment started by two Oregon siblings, will soon be brewing in Sierra Vista.
Sierra Vista City Planner Jeff Pregler said the company hopes to open for business by the middle or end of summer at the Plaza Vista Mall off Highway 90.
Pregler said the new coffee place will be housed in an 871-square-foot space.
"It will be on a vacant pad just north of Subway," Pregler said. "It will be split in two. The northern part will be Dutch Bros. and the southern section will be another restaurant-type business."
Pregler said the company's site plan was approved on Feb. 5 and its building plans were approved prior to that. The next step, Pregler said, is for Dutch Bros to apply for a building permit so they can begin construction on their store.
Pregler said company officials want to begin work by March or April. The company is also working with the Arizona Department of Transportation because they must add a right-turn lane off of Highway 90 into the shopping plaza, Pregler said.
It's not clear why the company chose Sierra Vista as one of their next locations. An email sent to the company, based in Grants Pass, Oregon, was not returned Friday, but Pregler said the company is expanding its stores.
Under the FAQ section on the company's website, it states they hope to have 800 Dutch Bros. locations by 2023. Right now there are a handful in Arizona, mosty in Tucson.
The coffee shop will be a drive-thru and will also include a walk-up window.
"They approached us about a year ago," Pregler said of Dutch Bros. "They're expanding nationwide and I guess they felt there was a need for a Dutch Bros. in Sierra Vista."