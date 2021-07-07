Sierra Vista is expanding its franchise circle. A Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken and a Dutch Bros. will be added to the list of corporate-owned businesses in the city.
Two lots adjacent to the Subway at the Plaza Vista Mall will be the new locations for the franchises. Dutch Bros. has been issued a building permit and construction has begun at the site. The drive-thru coffee chain will be approximately 871 square feet.
The building plans for Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken are in the process of review and no permit has been issued yet. The building is slated to be 2,300 square feet. There is a Popeye’s Chicken on Fort Huachuca.
The dates when the businesses will open are not known at this time.