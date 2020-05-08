Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation (AREDF) announced that they have been working with The Foreign-Trade Zones Board to expand the service area of Foreign-Trade Zone 139 in Cochise County. The new service area would increase from approximately half of the County to all of the County, with the exception of Bowie and San Simon due to not meeting the adjacency requirements to a port of entry. The expansion under the Alternative Site Framework would accelerate and streamlined the process for businesses to access zone benefits by expediting the application and approval process.
For those unfamiliar, zones are designated sites in the United States, licensed by the Foreign-Trade Zone Board under the jurisdiction of the Department of Commerce. By using a Foreign Trade Zone site, companies can import and conduct a variety of activities such as warehousing, repackaging and manufacturing, without paying United States customs duties until the finished product is distributed outside of the zone. Under the Alternative Site Framework, warehousing and distribution companies can expect to receive FTZ designation in 30 days and manufacturing and production companies can expect to receive the designation in 120 days.
The customs duty elimination or deferral allows the companies to take their savings and invest in growing their business and creating new jobs. According to the most recent data from the Census Bureau, import duties totaled $33.1 billion – equal to 1.4% of the total value of all imported goods, and 4.7% of the value of all imports subject to customs duty. For businesses wanting to grow and expand, a break in customs duties is critical.
“Because trade is such a vital economic driver throughout the State of Arizona, Cochise County is well positioned to increase its trade-related activities,” says AREDF Executive Director Mignonne Hollis. “The designation would give Cochise County an advantage in recruiting and retaining companies both in the United States and abroad.”
NAFTA-related trade employs about 236,000 Arizonans statewide, including thousands of people across Santa Cruz, Pima and Cochise County. In addition to northbound trade, nearly half of the State’s exports go to Mexico and Canada – averaging around 10 billion dollars each year.
This new designation would encourage and equip more businesses in the County to better compete in the global economy and for the County to compete with larger metropolitan areas within the State.
Submitted by Mignonne Hollis