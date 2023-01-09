Susan Ellis

Susan Ellis has been named chief financial officer for Wick Communications, starting Jan. 9.

Susan Ellis has been named chief financial officer for Wick Communications, owner of Herald/Review Media.

Wick has media operations in 13 western states, and Ellis said addressing the challenges of community newspapers and how Wick has approached that is a big part of what drew her to the position.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?