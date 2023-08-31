electric car

The United Auto Workers has expressed concern about efforts to ramp up manufacturing of electric vehicles, which require fewer workers to build than gas-powered cars and trucks.

WASHINGTON — The Energy Department announced Thursday that it had made $2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans available to auto companies to convert existing factories that build gas-powered cars and trucks into plants that produce hybrid and electric vehicles.

The money, provided under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, is aimed at maintaining jobs in communities that have been defined by the auto industry and is also seen as an effort by the White House to respond to a strike threat by unionized autoworkers.

