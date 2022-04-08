If businesses are struggling to find enough workers to maintain normal business hours and operations, why are so many businesses, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industries, still only providing very minimal hours for their current employees?
This is a very important question that business owners should think about and review. There are still “Hiring” signs and job posts everywhere these days. Then the number of small businesses that have had to close their doors and reduce their hours of operation have grown as well.
Everywhere I turn I hear of more and more businesses struggling to find enough workers to stay open, yet at the same time I hear more and more people complaining about how they only get five, 10 or 15 hours a week if they are lucky. Once again, this math does not add up. Common sense would say “if I need more workers to run my business and I have a lot of part time workers begging for more hours, then why not increase their hours to fill the gaps?”
So why are people still getting very limited hours of work each week?
I hear a lot of talk about livable wages and benefits and cost of living these days as I post jobs and other workforce related things on social media. Then I hear about all of the businesses that cannot find enough workers to stay open, or keep up with daily demands. I thought: “Where are all of the workers?”
Then I began to hear job seekers complain about so few hours being offered and my co-workers even talk about the local businesses that they know will only give 10 to 15 hours a week, if that. So, I began to research and found that this is a common issue nationwide. With prices increasing in every aspect of life from gas to rent to groceries and more, it is a wonder how anyone can survive on part time work at minimum wages.
Even with the minimum wage in Arizona $12.80 and many places raising their wages even higher, you would think there would be some relief. Unfortunately, if you are only working five to 10 to 15 hours a week at minimum wage and have a family to support, you are probably still not making enough.
So why is there so much part time work, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industries? When was the last time businesses re-looked at their policies and procedures for hiring and work hours? Why not provide more hours to your part-time workers who are wanting more, to help them ease their financial burdens and keep your businesses open and flowing?
I encourage businesses to take at look at staff and payroll. Do the math, your answers may already be right there in your footprint. As for you employees, keep asking for the hours and show your employer what you are made of and show them that they will not regret giving you the chance and hours. We can all work together and keep our businesses open and thriving even during these crazy times.