When you are engrossed in a project, whether it be shopping or at work, or anywhere for that matter, and that nagging hungry or thirsty feeling creeps into your thoughts, what do you do? More than likely you will do what research studies have found, and “eat a snack.” The International Food Information Council commissions, a yearly study on consumer food purchases, found that 97% of consumers snack at least once a week. 33% of them said they snack every day and 31% of the rest said they snack more than once a day.
IRI (Information Resources Inc.) has expounded on that by stating that snacks are no longer assigned to in-between meals. People are eating snacks as many as 2.6 times a day, and 44% of the consumers are skipping normal meals in favor of snacks.
The rankings say salty snacks are the top sellers followed by sweet snacks. Snack sales, as a whole though, are on the rise as the concept of snacking is changing into a more meal-based option.
As with a lot of things, the snack industry owes a lot of its success to military technology. In the process of trying to develop compact yet nutritional ways to feed the troops, they’ve invented a bunch of new food processing techniques, many of which are still used in snack processing today.
Cheetos are made possible by a dehydration process the military worked on to remove the water from cheese. This gave cheese both a longer shelf life and made it lighter. Another process, developed to preserve battlefield blood products so that medics could treat soldiers in the field, was called freeze dehydration, which now gives us such things as freeze-dried coffee, tea, and soups, etc.….
Although freeze dry has its place, I wouldn’t want to eat a freeze-dried granola bar or a freeze-dried cookie. Thankfully, the military took care of that probability, too. They took some research being conducted by pet food companies and developed a way to make the water level low enough to prevent bacteria and fungi from being produced, making the food safe. This enabled them to make foods moist and chewy at room temperature all with regular packaging. Think protein bars and chewy cookies.
M&Ms sprang from the military adopting a candy-coated chocolate snack found in Europe so that soldiers could carry them in their pockets without the chocolate melting.
Another process the military developed was the process known as “microwave vacuum dehydration” which reduces the water content of foods. This creates a miniature version of the item with all the freshness and calorie content of its former self. It might be a miniature carrot or banana, but it’s nutritionally the same on the inside.
Whatever your snack choice, the Farmers’ Market has you covered. If you are looking for kettle corn, the Crazy Coyote is the place for you. Looking for chocolate favorites then look no further than Designs by Copper Canyon for delicious truffles and sweet & savory breads. For cinnamon rolls, pies, and nut bars stop by McDonald Farm. Sweet Arizona is where you can get some Toffee, Brittle, & Fudge. Looking for granola, stop by Better Than Provisions and try out their 5 Nut Granola, a nutrient dense, grain-free, sugar-free granola made with a premium 5 nut blend (macadamia, almond, pecan, walnut, and hazelnut) plus organic pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, and spices. Incredible Snacks brings up the booth with the largest variety of snacks from fruit and nuts to a whole assortment of flavors. Don’t forget the Farmer’s Daughter and Steph’s Sweets Bakery for that sugar fix or Simmon’s Honey for his honey sticks.
There’s another category of snacks we haven’t touched on yet and that is meat snacks (think jerky and meat sticks). Meat snacks are the number two selling snack in the salty snack category right behind chips.
Jerky is a relatively new product to the world, but the drying of meats to preserve them is ancient. An ancient form of jerky has been found in Egypt. Centuries ago, Egyptians dried mass amounts of meat probably by air drying or laying them out in the sun. Remnants of dried food were discovered in tombs. This jerky form of meat preservation is not subject to decay or insect infestation and could have been stored for long periods of time–especially in a tomb.
The word jerky itself originates from the South American language known as Quechua. It was the language native to the Incan empire in the Andes Mountains. The Incans had been making a dried meat product they called Ch’arki” (“jerky”) since about the 1550s. They took meat from game animals, probably llama and alpaca, since these were native to the mountain region and were being domesticated at that time. The muscle tissue was cut into strips and then salted and allowed to dry in the sun or over fires for extended periods of time.
The ancient Romans made a form of dried meat called Coppiette, made for the poor out of the hind legs of horse and donkey, seasoned with salt, fennel, and red pepper flakes. The Ethiopians have their Quant’a and the Nigerians have their Kilishi. Southern African countries produce their own version called Biltong. We can thank the Spanish who explored the Andes Mountain region for bringing Ch’arki to the rest of the world.
To the American cowboys and pioneers, it was a staple foodstuff for everyday living. Native Americans made a jerky variation made from dried meat, fats, and berries called “Pemmican.” Early explorers even built smoke huts and hung cuts of meat over a fire to cure the meat. But true jerky didn’t take shape until the meat was first flavored and then cured. Over the years, people discovered that the meat could be made more palatable by the addition of various spices.
That brings me to our very own meat snack vendors right here at the Farmers’ Market. 47 Sky Island has meat sticks and for jerky … Papa Mike of Papa Mike’s Jerky began his business in partnership with his son Zac about nine years ago in Tucson. They started out selling mainly to the folks working the power plants around Tucson and were kept so busy making and selling jerky that they decided to make a full-time business out of it. Zac mans the store and runs the manufacturing side of the house at 105 S. Camino Seco #114, while Papa Mike travels several of the markets in and around Tucson and sets up at many of the street and county fairs as well.
Mike admits that the Sierra Vista Farmers’ Market is his favorite place to go. The business is great and he truly loves the customers here at the Market. He has made valued relationships with both the visitors and the vendors that makes this market special for him.
As for his jerky, he sticks to only the finest beef cuts and selected spices to create his varieties of jerky that run from mild to hot. All of the jerky is marinated for 24 hours in the different spice mixtures to ensure that all the flavor is embedded in the meat. He uses no fillers so that you get only the flavor from the meat and spices. Once the meat is ready it is placed into the dehydrators until the jerky is just right, then packaged and sealed. Business is so swift that they sometimes have to work double shifts to meet all the orders that are shipped on a daily basis both domestically and internationally.
When asked what his best seller was, he never hesitated to say that his Mesquite was the best hands down. And it is mild to boot. Mike says it takes about three pounds of meat to get one pound of jerky. He estimated that he probably produces around 10,000 pounds of jerky a year. At a three to one exchange Mike keeps a lot of butchers happy.
Mosey on over to Papa Mike’s and get some for yourself of the best jerky around. I like the Mesquite, myself, but I’m not yet done trying some of the others.
