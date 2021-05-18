As I was walking around the Market a few days ago, I noticed a wonderful influx of new vendors!
I stopped by to welcome them and find out a little about what their product is.
One of the new vendors is the Greywood Co. This was their first time ever setup at a farmers’ market and they seemed very excited to be here. Their specialty is divided between, soaps, candles, and a product they called “Fizzy Salt.”
The Greywood Co started out making homemade candles. The candles are made with organic soy wax. After candles they branched into the goat milk-based soap and scented bath salts comprised of Epsom salts, essential oil, a little bit of Pink Himalayan, and a pinch of citric acid for safety’s sake.
The concept of ‘fizzy’ caught my attention. They explained that it explodes into life as it foams up in the tub, spreads the wonderful aroma and gets the circulation going. Stop by and talk to the team working in the booth and pick up a bag of Fizzy salt.
Another new meat vendor, L&B Farm started on a 15-acre farm in Washington near the base of Mt. Rainier. After some research, it was discovered that Arizona is a great and better place to have a farm, so after 30 years of raising livestock, they sold out their stock, pulled up stakes in September of last year and moved to Willcox to begin again from scratch.
Their products include hogs (their main product), goats, lamb, and miniature chickens. They welcome farm tours, so stop by the L&B Farm booth, say Hi to Lisa and Burt and pick up some pork, goat, lamb, or chicken for supper. https://www.lb-farm.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/LBFarmAZ/
I moved on to another new first-time Farmers’ Market vendor. Her booth is known as Chalia’s Crafts, she does handmade crochet jewelry and other beautiful and creative items. She started as a pattern designer, but later decided to start making and producing her own designs into beautiful crocheted items. Currently she has plans of introducing more crocheted items in the near future. Look for her, check out the beautiful crocheted items and take something home.
As I look around the market, I see the pace of today’s modern society. We seem to be always on the go at all times of the day. People are here from 10:00 until 2:00 pm. When lunch rolls around we are usually in the middle of something and simply don’t have time to head home for a meal. Consequently, we tend to look for the “easy get” food outlet. Statistics tell us that 49% of all Americans over 20 years old, eats one sandwich per day. And where better to find a sandwich than right here at the Farmers’ Market.
Merriam Webster defines fast-food as “of, relating to, or specializing in food that can be prepared and served quickly.” The term itself is relatively new, coined in 1951, but the history of fast-food is surprisingly ancient. I mean old as in before Christ.
The first place that had fast-food or if you will, ready-cooked food for sale was Ancient Rome.
Recent archaeological discoveries in Pompeii, Italy, show that the concept of fast food and eating take-out date back long before McDonalds was popular. Interestingly, fast food vendors in those days used many of the same marketing tools companies use today to market burgers and chicken tenders to the masses. The research showed that there were about 150 fast food restaurants called Thermoplia, in Pompeii at the time of its eruption. A Thermoplia was a long bar-like restaurant where people could grab a quick meal.
The elements from the ancient Thermopolium that compare with the same items in modern day fast food include: Signage/branding, Operations, Menu, Wine, and the “Rules of the House.”
Most of the Urban population of the time lived in multi-story apartment blocks called “Insulae” which didn’t have kitchens in them so, they had to buy their food from food vendors. They bought bread soaked with wine and with the bread ate stews and cooked vegetables.
As we get closer to modern day, the first “fish and chips” shop opened in 1860 at Tommyfield Market in Oldham, England. Then a German in Berlin, Max Sielaff, invented what was called an “automat” in 1896. It was a vending machine restaurant called the Quissiana and opened in Leipzig Germany. They were fully automated eateries that showcased the best of German engineering.
Joseph Horn and James Hardart opened an automat called Horn & Hardart in Philadelphia in 1902 which marks the beginning of fast food in United States. The machine basically sold small foods behind glass windows and coin-operated slots. It found favor with its “take out” food and its slogan as, “Less Work For Mothers.”
While automats were popular, Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson opened the first over-the-counter fast-food restaurant, White Castle in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921. They had a small menu which had cheap square hamburgers and they sold them for five cents apiece in large numbers.
Shortly thereafter a score of other big names made the scene: 1921, A&W Root Beer franchised their syrup, and Howard Johnson opened in 1930.
Shortly after the Second World War, the first McDonald’s with fast food was opened by Richard and Maurice in 1948. They originally started out in 1940 as a BBQ joint, in San Bernardino, California. After eight years they decided to revamp the restaurant’s concept to specialize in their money maker, hamburgers, and shortened the name to McDonald’s. Ray Kroc, was a milkshake mixer salesman for the foodservice equipment manufacturer Prince Castle. While visiting the restaurant and was blown away by the efficient system developed by the McDonald brothers. Then in 1961, Ray Kroc bought the business for $2.7 million.
Burger King and Taco Bell opened their first restaurants in the 1950s. Wendy’s (nickname for Melinda, one of Dave Thomas’s daughters) opened their doors in 1969.
Carl’s Jr., KFC, and Jack in the Box had existed before that time in other forms, but as the fast-food idea caught on and became popular, they reoriented. These are only a few of the hundreds of different fast-food establishments that have come along since long ago times.
Well, that brings us to the Farmers’ Market. We have our very own fast-food vendors right here for your enjoyment and convenience. While you’re enjoying the weather and time at the market, you may have forgotten about lunch. Now is the time to try one of the many fast-food vendors we have here.
One of my favorites is Big Woody’s. Travis Cook, a veteran, medical professional, and the current owner of Big Woody’s took a few minutes out of his busy business to tell me a little about Big Woody’s history. You may be surprised to know that Travis is the third owner (the last 3 years) of the business. Big Woody’s began on the beach in Pensacola, Florida about 10 years ago. As Travis quips, Big Woody’s brought the beach to Arizona (we’re even on a sand lot here in Veterans Park.) His specialty of choice is his Pulled Pork Nachos along with his mountain sized Hawaiian Ice. Ask for the Tiger’s Blood, his best seller. His pulled pork starts out as a bone-in butt roast that is slow cooked in his own smoker trailer.
Along with his nachos, he sells a lot of chicken salad sandwiches and all-beef hotdogs. His goal is to provide a hot ready meal in no time for under $10.00, and that includes a drink. His big orange trailer is always backed up at lunchtime so come early and get in the front of the line before it fills up.
Also, Lazy KJ Ranch and Mi Burrito offer hot lunch specials on the go.
In case you haven’t heard, the Hone Ranger is in need of your help. A fire destroyed his van and took his livelihood. If you would like to help, head on over to his gofundme page at https://gofund.me/bb641232 and donate whatever you can.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can be also used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth