When’s the last time you visited the capital city of Moche? Well, don’t feel left out, nobody has for at least the last 13 centuries. Moche was the capital of the Moche culture from around 100 AD (CE for those who prefer) up to 750 AD. Now it is just a coastal city, a little smaller than Sierra Vista, about four miles south-southeast of Trujillo in Peru. It lies in the northern part of Peru about 295 miles north of Lima, the current capital. The Moche culture predates the Incan empire which eventually inhabited most of Peru. The Incans arose around the 13th century and were the largest empire in the Pre-Columbian Americas centered in the city of Cusco.
The Moche culture was an agricultural society well known for their ceramic pottery and their exquisite metalwork. Another little-known fact is that the Moche marinated seafood, usually bite-size pieces of whitefish (corvina or white sea bass) using a fermented juice made from the local banana passionfruit, however the introduction of citrus fruits brought with Spanish colonists caused the recipe to change. The banana passionfruit was swapped for the lemons and limes introduced by the Spanish. Today this dish is called “ceviche or cebiche” and it is the national dish of Peru.
Beginning about ten years ago or so, Peru became the go-to place for culinary enthusiasts. In fact, the ultimate hallmark of any industry’s excellence is shown by winning the coveted World Travel Award. This award was established in 1993 to reward excellence in many categories across all the key sectors of tourism and hospitality.
In 2012, they added a category for the World’s Leading Culinary Destination. Since then, Peru has won the award every year except for 2017 which went to its neighbor Argentina.
Not surprisingly, Peru also has two accolades among the world’s top 50 best restaurants. Both of them are in Lima, the capital: Central (ranked 4th) and Maido (ranked 10th).
Peruvian cuisine is one of the richest and most diverse in the world of culinary delights. It is comprised of 491 different dishes, a Guinness Book record. One of the factors contributing to this diversity is the fact that Peru contains 28 of the world’s 32 different climate structures. Many of the culinary traditions of the ancient Inca and pre-Inca cultures provide the basis for many of the present-day modern dishes. Many races have influenced the food of Peru, from the Spanish and Arabs to the African, French, European, China, Japan, and Italy. Since the 80’s however, Peruvian chefs have leaned toward the “Novoandina” cuisine of gastronomic creations, utilizing traditional ingredients from all over Peru, of French style dishes.
People having different opinions on food is the spice of life when it comes to cuisine. Even some spirited discussions abound around the origin of conch salad’s cousin; ceviche.
The stories abound. One theory is that ceviche was invented as a delicacy for an Incan emperor. The story says the fresh fish was marinated in tombo fruit (probably the same as banana passionfruit by its looks). Once the food had marinated it was then carried by runners (somewhat like bearers of the Olympic torch) up to the citadel high in the Andean city of Cusco.
Another theory is that the Polynesians, the pre-Columbian Peru settlers, brought it across the pacific on wind- driven rafts. But a Modern-day Peruvian food scholar believes it may have come with the Spanish nobility in the 16th Century, when their Moorish slave cooks introduced a dish called Sei-vech, made with either fish or meat marinated in the juice of the Ceuta lemons, which they brought with them from North Africa and planted in the New World.
Take seafood salad, as an example, made by combining raw fish or shellfish marinated in sour fruit juices, add raw onion and hot peppers. That is the gift that ancient Peru donated to the New World cuisine.
In addition to the banana passionfruit the Moche used, prior to the arrival of the Spanish, most people consumed their fish with salt and “aji.” Aji is a spicy sauce made with cilantro (coriander), the locally grown ají pepper, onions, and water. Many of the American recipes for Aji Verde use local ingredients found here in America as substitutes such as Jalapenos instead of Aji peppers and cilantro instead of black mint.
This sauce can then be used with just about any Peruvian dish, including ceviche. The Peruvians tend to spell the dish as “cebiche” and it is the flagship dish of coastal cuisine, and one of the most popular dishes among Peruvians.
A belief among many Peruvians is that ceviche is an aphrodisiac and hangover cure. In Peru ceviche is traditionally consumed with beer. It is so popular in Peru that June 28th is designated as National Ceviche Day.
In the US, Ceviche is believed to be first found in Florida by way of South Florida’s “New World Cuisine” in the late 1980’s. The cuisine was introduced to showcase Latin American flavors found in the diverse cooking styles and tropical ingredients of the Caribbean, Latin America, Central, and South American countries.
The styles of ceviche are as diverse as the countries, or even regions in some cases, they are found in. Our southern neighbor, Mexico for instance, serves ceviche as an appetizer with a side of toasted tortillas, almost like a dip or salsa. The ingredients found in their version of ceviche includes: shrimp, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and/or serrano peppers, limes, fresh cilantro and avocados. The shrimp basically “cook” in the lime juice to make the flavorful ceviche.
If you love shrimp, you are not alone. As a matter of fact, shrimp is the leading seafood eaten by Americans, hands down. We average about 4 pounds per person annually of the stuff every year. I happen to know where you can get some of the best shrimp ceviche this side of the Mexican border. Where else then right here at the Sierra Vista Farmers’ Market.
Let me introduce you to Queen Ceviche herself, Feliz Zaborsky.
At one time she wanted to work in the restaurant business, but her family and friends tried to convince her otherwise. She worked in several restaurants, including the JW Marriot JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, located on the spot where it is said that the Tohono O’odham Indians signed a war treaty with the Apache Indians at a cookout. The treaty was designed to allow the Tohono O’odham to remain in the mountains as their home in exchange for teaching the Apache how to farm.
After working in the business, a while, with a BS degree in Business Administration and Management from Eller, she decided she wanted something of her own; and while working in the restaurant business taught her many things, it was not her own.
So, with her sister, Reina, she decided to start selling salsa at farmers’ markets about 10 years ago now. That got them started as Queen Ceviche doing the farmers’ market circuit with salsa. After a while selling just salsa, they decided that they needed a showcase item to set them apart from everyone else. Since a ceviche recipe had been in the family for a while and liked by all, they introduced their traditional family homemade ceviche to the product line.
As time progressed, they added Cousin Tony’s popular Avocado Salsa made with cheese, then eventually adding their iced lemonade and limeade infused with hibiscus and a seasonal hibiscus and sweet Meyer cranberry lemonade. The hibiscus drinks became so popular that the sisters are now bottling and selling the syrup. Their products can be found in a few establishments around Tucson such as the Crooked Tooth Brewing Company and Moto Sonora Brewing Company. Ceviche plays nice with beer.
They produce their products in a friend’s commercial kitchen in Tucson, using local and organic products. Today their product line includes such great varieties as their signature Fresh Shrimp Ceviche, Cousin Tony’s Avocado Salsa, Spicy Red Salsa (especially “Hot Shot” for those who like a little heat, me included), Chipotle Salsa and Green Chile Pico. Don’t forget to wash it all down with some of their delicious Organic Hibiscus Lemonade.
In my opinion, Queen Ceviche provides the best handmade shrimp ceviche and salsas on this side of the Mexican border. You can find them right here at our Farmers’ Market or in Tucson at the Rincon Valley Farmers Market on Saturdays or the Rillito Farmers Market on Sundays. They also do several events and fests in Southern Arizona. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cevichesalsaandmore/
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth