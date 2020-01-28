The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona Fast Pitch grant cycle is now open.
The Fast Pitch grant awards up to $2,500 for nonprofit organizations to use to build internal capacity through education or technology.
Eligible organizations will be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity or certain government entities may apply.
The grant application is available Jan. 27 through Feb. 7 through the Legacy Foundation’s website, www.LFSAZ.org
For more information, call Becky Smyth, grants manager, at 520-335-6295 or email, becky.smyth@lfsaz.org.
Submitted by the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona