BENSON — In February 2023, Cochise County’s estimated retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down compared to February 2022 (after adjusting for inflation).
February retail sales in Cochise County were down 0.7% from February 2022 (compared to a 4.4% decrease for all of Arizona). For January and February combined, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 0.8% while statewide sales were down 2.4% (compared to the first two months of 2022).
Inflation played a continuing role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 6.0 percentage points from February year-over-year growth rates and 6.2 percentage points for the first two months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales growth of 5.4% in February was reversed to reflect the 0.7% drop, while, similarly, year-to-date nominal growth of 5.4% became a 0.8% inflation-adjusted decline. Inflation adjustments are made using Consumer Price Index-Urban, measuring the general rate of inflation.Cochise County’s restaurant and bar sales were down 1.5% in February, after inflation, but up 8.1% for January and February. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant and bar sales were up 5.7% in February and 7.8% for the first two months.
Hotel/motel receipts in Cochise County were down 29.4% in the February comparisons and 22.1% for January and February. Statewide, receipts were up 21.1% in February and 21.5% for the first two months of the year.
Sales by remote sellers (those without a physical presence in Arizona and with annual gross sales in-state of $100,000 or more) were up 4.0% in Cochise County in February, after inflation, compared to an 11.8% jump statewide. For the first two months of 2023, remote sales were up 3.0% in Cochise County and 9.6% statewide.At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were down 7.0% in February, after inflation, and 1.5% for the first two months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were down 2.4% in February but up 7.9% for the first two months. Hotel/motel receipts in Benson were down 13.2% in February but were up 6.5% for January and February combined.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 6.4% in the February comparisons and 3.7% for the first two months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 0.2% in February and 7.3% for the first two months. Bisbee’s hotel/motel receipts were down 65.3% in February and 67.5% for January and February, compared to the same period a year ago.
In Douglas, retail sales were up 4.5% in February and 2.6% for January and February, after inflation. Restaurant and bar sales were up 32.5% in February and 48.4% for the first two months of the year. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were up 19.4% in the February comparisons and 17.8% for the first two months. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available due to the small number of businesses and tax confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were up 4.3% in February, after the inflation adjustment, but were down 0.8% for January and February. Restaurant and bar sales were down 1.3% in February but were up 5.1% for the first two months of the year. Sierra Vista’s hotel/motel receipts were down 22.1% in February and 0.9 % for the first two months.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 6.0% in February and 6.4% for the first two months of 2023. Restaurant and bar sales were down 5.1% in February, after inflation, and 2.0% for January and February. Hotel/motel receipts in Tombstone were up 22.2 in February and 39.3% for the first two months of 2023.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were down 11.1% in the February comparisons and 4.4% for the first two months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales were down 4.0% in February, after inflation, but were up 14.2% for January and February. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were down 9.2% in February and 13.3% for the first two months of 2023.
For information on the Cochise County economy, including current and historical data, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
