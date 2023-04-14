BENSON — In February 2023, Cochise County’s estimated retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down compared to February 2022 (after adjusting for inflation).

February retail sales in Cochise County were down 0.7% from February 2022 (compared to a 4.4% decrease for all of Arizona). For January and February combined, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 0.8% while statewide sales were down 2.4% (compared to the first two months of 2022).

