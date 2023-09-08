mortgage

A sold sign decorates the lawn of a new house in Pearl, Mississippi, in 2021.

 Rogelio V. Solis AP

LOS ANGELES — U.S. home loan applications are the lowest in decades as evidence mount that rising mortgage rates and home prices are shutting out many aspiring homeowners.

An index that tracks mortgage application volume shows applications for loans to buy a home fell last week to the lowest level in 28 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

