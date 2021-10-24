If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Sierra Vista automotive collision repair business and its manager were recipients of a prestigious award, recognizing them as one of the top collision repair professionals in the U.S.
Fix Auto Sierra Vista and store manager Richard O’Leary received the March Taylor award for 2021, VeriFacts Automotive LLC announced.
O’Leary was honored with the March Taylor “Doing Things Right as a Shop Manager” award for his commitment to process, teamwork and performance.
“It is a tremendous honor to see one of our team members recognized for their hard work and many contributions to serving our customers with high-quality repairs,” said Ian Morton, owner of Fix Auto Sierra Vista. “We work closely with VeriFacts Automotive on training, process improvements and repair standards. Our dedication to quality and service, combined with the insight we gain through this relationship, is demonstrated in everything we do. Congratulations to Richard on this well-deserved recognition.”
Each year, VeriFacts Automotive presents the March Taylor Award, named in honor of industry leader March Taylor, to individuals who contribute to the success of VeriFacts VQ facilities by excelling in their role.
Fix Auto USA provides a platform that enables independent owner-operated collision repair facilities to achieve success in a consolidating marketplace. Fix Auto USA franchisees benefit from a trusted brand, multi-level insurance representation, leading edge technology, centrally-managed claims processes, and scaled purchasing power.
Fix Auto USA is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Visit FixAutoUSA.com to learn more.
