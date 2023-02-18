SIERRA VISTA — Don Hopper’s newly-opened Hopper Automotive in the shuttered building where Merle’s Import Specialists formerly operated is helping change the once-ramshackle face of Fry Town.
Hopper’s business at 115 N. Fifth St., specializing in gas and diesel engine repair, looks as if a magic wand had been waved across the aging, flat-roofed structure that sat abandoned for months in Fry Town.
In a way it has.
The building that once housed the import repair shop looks as if it never existed.
Hopper’s stunning makeover complete with five bays — which took four months to complete thanks to Bill Goethe of Property Plus — is another step of owner-initiative in the West End beautification plan now spanning into the arterial streets of the former Fry Townsite neighborhood, with generally recognized boundaries from Seventh Street to the east, Carmichael Avenue to the west, Fry Boulevard to the south and Tacoma Street to the north.
It’s about fixing up Fry Town, one property at a time, something Goethe has been doing on properties he owns and has remodeled for years.
Along with other recently renovated buildings in Fry Town, Hopper Automotive offers a vision of what community development officials hope will continue on the city’s West End.
With a history of trying to clean up Fry Town almost as lengthy as the San Pedro River that included $2 million in infrastructure improvements 20 years ago from the city, annexations and the removal of nearly 50 dilapidated homes, Hopper’s shop is part of a new wave for the once-blighted neighborhood.
Hopper Automotive, which opened its doors July 1, is a gem — inside and out — a showcase of craftsmanship in an area that for decades had a dilapidated look of abandoned trailers coupled with trash in alleyways and vacant lots.
But it is what you would expect from Hopper, a master automotive technician — especially with diagnosing and solving turbo diesel issues — who has customers coming from as far away as Casa Grande because they trust no one but the former Lawley Automotive Group senior master technician to work on their engines.
He’s that good.
“It seems like I’ve worked on practically everyone’s car in this community,” said Hopper, who worked for Ford for 30 years before putting in 16 years at the Lawley. “Everyone who knows my last name seems to find where I am, no matter where it is. Even during the whirlwind construction of the building last summer I was already busy, busier than I could have ever imagined. I’m grateful they’re seeking me out.”
Part of the reason is Hopper comes with a reputation for saving customers big money by finding solutions that don’t cost an arm and a leg.
If ratings for auto mechanics could be doled out, one customer who’s been coming to Hopper for 15 years said he would give him 10 stars and would drive to his shop even if he had to come all the way from Tucson.
“Some do,” said Hopper, who practically grew up in an auto mechanics shop. His father ran a Hopper’s Automotive in California, and Hopper followed in his footsteps. Keeping it all in the family, his son, Chris, is running HD Motorsports next door.
After leaving Lawley three years ago, Hopper helped his son with his new off-road/ATV repair shop in Huachuca City. When Goethe — who owned the Huachuca City building — asked them if they’d like to move into the Fry Town location, they jumped at the chance.
“There was suddenly so much automotive work for us that we decided it was time to branch out,” said Hopper. “We basically traded locations with Property Plus, who moved into the Huachuca City building.”
But Hopper knows it takes more than a pretty building to make a go of it in a town with a healthy slug of auto repair businesses, many of them located in the West End.
It takes cost-saving repairs, expertise in troubleshooting —especially with diesel engines Hopper says not many small shops specialize in — along with word-of-mouth and putting customers at ease, all of which Hopper has going for him.
“People come to me because when it comes to their vehicles, they trust me completely and know that I’m not trying to gouge them,” he said. “If there’s a problem, I show them exactly what’s going on underneath the hood and options to fix the problem.”
It’s that personal attention and customer care that has helped carve Hopper’s reputation.
“Right now, we’re busy enough, and I’m already scheduling up to one week out,” he said. “Four bays are always full, but I always keep one open. I don’t want to turn someone away or a loyal customer who needs something done.
“I’ll always try to make time for a customer.”