SIERRA VISTA — If you’re sick and tired of your houseplants wilting, dying or just not flourishing like you envisioned, there’s still hope for healthy greenery and a lot more packed into a 900-square-foot shop that opened its doors July 24.
Located at 697 E. Fry Blvd., Ryan and Hailey Miloni’s Flora Factory Indoor Garden Supply has just about everything you could dream of to make corners of your home come to life and sparkle with hardy, easy-to-maintain indoor plant varieties like Monsteras, Dracaenas, spider plants and Ficus.
They also stock top-of-the-line fertilizers and nutrients you won’t find at big box garden stores that will put some zip into your plants’ soil that can make them healthier as well as happier. They can also diagnose what might be ailing your fading houseplants.
And if you’ve always wanted to start an indoor hydroponic growing system but felt you needed some expert advice, the Milonis not just stock them; they know their way around hydroponics and how to feel like a pro maintaining them like the back of their hands.
The Flora Factory isn’t a little hobby farm for the Nebraska natives. They know their stuff when it comes to indoor plants, what makes them thrive and how to keep them looking fantastic.
“Everyone deserves to have a little plant happy in their lives,” says Hailey Miloni, a former high school science teacher who also taught Earth science and all things that had to do with plants, including hands-on planting and growing with raised beds.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time because we simply love plants and want to make them accessible and easy to maintain for people who want to create a beautiful green setting in their homes,” she said. “When COVIOD hit, we set up a nursery in our basement in Omaha, grew starters and flowers from seed. It was fantastic.”
The couple hopes to bring that same element of fantastic to their store and to plant lovers throughout Sierra Vista. Adorably arranged with shelves and a floor space filled with large and small varieties of vibrant greenery starting at $6.95 — many in colorful pots — Flora Factory feels like stepping into a nursery you could get happily lost in.
And if it’s plant or growing knowledge you’re needing, you came to the right place. Backed with a horticulture degree from Omaha’s Metropolitan Community College, Ryan Miloni knows what makes for healthy, long-living plants.
“Plants get stronger through struggle,” he says.
But with fertilizers and plant food you most likely never heard of that Flora Factory carries — like Tony’s Magic Mix, FoxFarm, Nectar of the Gods, Superthrive and Gaia Green Organics — your houseplants aren’t going to have to struggle.
“We’re the only ones in Sierra Vista that carry Tony’s Magic Mix and Flower Mix fertilizers because he wanted to support local plant-oriented businesses,” said Hailey Miloni. “He’s a Tucson grower who specifically developed it for Arizona. It’s an amazing product.”
Since it opened a week ago, the Milonis say the initial response has been more than positive.
“It’s been absolutely great,” said Hailey Miloni. “We’re relatively new to the area, but everyone we’ve met has been wonderful and love our store. We’re excited to be here, and we hope our plants can bring as much joy to people as they have to us.”
Flora Factory Indoor Garden Supply is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
