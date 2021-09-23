Paths in life are not always linear. A man with a theatre and military background, Alexander Boshnack, is stepping into the world of owning his own small business--a new storefront gunsmith shop in Sierra Vista.
Boshnack attended Southern Connecticut State University earning his bachelor’s degree in theatre and served in the military from 1998-2006. After relocating to the Sierra Vista area with his wife, work had been difficult to find. When the opportunity to work for the hunter program at Northrop Grumman had been cancelled and the pandemic had begun, Boshnack sought to look into the idea of possibly starting a storefront gunsmith shop.
“I decided I was going to open a storefront just so people could drop stuff off, pick it up the next day, buy parts and accessories and modifications and get some business going,” Boshnack said.
The legacy began with Boshnack’s father who was a former gunsmith and had worked in warranty for Charter Arms (gun manufacturing company) in Connecticut. Boshnack was given the education and tools related to guns from his father and learned how to shoot at the age of 7. When his father passed away, Boshnack received 8 firearms from his collection. One of them is an army issued 107-year-old rifle given to Ireland from the English Commonwealth in 1914.
Prior to starting the business, Boshnack went to the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College downtown campus to meet with Center Director Mark Schmitt with a business plan for the shop where he was given advice regarding leasing spaces and marketing. Boshnack registered his business back in June.
“One of the keynote things I got working with him was the skills that he had that were so diverse that you knew he was going to be successful in whatever it is he was going to do,” Schmitt said.
“It’s a highly specialized field that he has as far as being a gunsmith. There’s not too many of those around.”
Schmitt said the association and marketing for this particular type of business is unique because there are specific things it offers besides people that own guns or have gun shops.
“The plan to link to all of those other gun shops to be their gunsmith, I think it’s the thing that’s going to help him be sustainable to go forward.”
Boshnack plans to open his gunsmith shop by the beginning of October. The store will primarily focus on cleaning, repair and modifications.
The business name, Three Dogs Gunsmithing, stems from Boshnack and his wife’s love for dogs, which they currently have 3 at home. His wife designed the logo for the business. Boshnack says the business name was also inspired from the video game of Fallout 3. He mentioned there’s a DJ in the video game that goes by the name of ‘Three Dog’ based off the pop culture icon DJ known as Wolfman Jack.
“I just wanted to go for something that referenced it (Fallout) and referenced me,” Boshnack said. “It just seemed like a nice mellow name.”
Boshnack plans to create artistic builds or otherwise known as replicas of guns from actual movies and video games. He currently has a parts kit for an MG 3, which is a version of the MG 42 they used in the movie “Aliens”. He is able to source the parts to create fully functional firearms. In the future, he hopes to have a collection of guns used from movies on his Instagram account.
He is currently licensed as a manufacturer with a special occupational tax, which is known as the Federal Firearms License (FFL ) 07/02.
“I can build suppressors, short-barrel rifles, short-barrel shotguns and machine guns,” he said.
Throughout his life, Boshnack has worn many hats from partaking in acting roles in a variety of movies such as “The Stepford Wives” and “New York Minute”, to being a former machinist, stunt driver and a ringmaster of a traveling side show for 10 years.
“Odd life, but here I am, gunsmith shop in Sierra Vista.”