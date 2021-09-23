SIERRA VISTA — Paths in life are not always linear. A Sierra Vista man with a theatre and military background is stepping into the world of owning his own small business--a new storefront gunsmith shop in Sierra Vista.
Alexander Boshnack attended Southern Connecticut State University earning his bachelor’s degree in theatre and served in the military from 1998-2006. After relocating to the Sierra Vista area with his wife, work was difficult to find. When the opportunity to work for the hunter program at Northrop Grumman had been cancelled and the pandemic started, Boshnack explored possibly starting a storefront-gunsmith shop.
“I decided I was going to open a storefront just so people could drop stuff off, pick it up the next day, buy parts and accessories and modifications and get some business going,” Boshnack said.
The legacy began with Boshnack’s father, a former gunsmith who and had worked in warranty for Charter Arms (a gun manufacturing company) in Connecticut. Boshnack was given the education and tools related to guns from his father and learned how to shoot at the age of seven. When his father died, Boshnack inherited eight firearms from his collection. One was an army-issued 107-year-old rifle given to Ireland from the English Commonwealth in 1914.
Prior to starting the business, Boshnack went to the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College downtown campus to meet with Center Director Mark Schmitt with a business plan for the shop, where he was given advice regarding leasing spaces and marketing. Boshnack registered his business in June.
“One of the keynote things I got working with him was the skills that he had that were so diverse that you knew he was going to be successful in whatever it is he was going to do,” Schmitt said. "It’s a highly specialized field that he has as far as being a gunsmith. There’s not too many of those around.”
Schmitt said the association and marketing for gunsmithing is unique because there are specific things it offers besides people that own guns or have gun shops.
“The plan to link to all of those other gun shops to be their gunsmith I think it’s the thing that’s going to help him be sustainable to go forward,” Schmitt said.
Boshnack plans to open his gunsmith shop by the beginning of October. The store will primarily focus on cleaning, repair and modifications.
The business name, Three Dogs Gunsmithing, stems from Boshnack and his wife’s love for dogs, which they currently have three. His wife designed the logo for the business. Boshnack said the business name was also inspired from the video game, Fallout 3 that had a DJ in it called ‘Three Dog’ based on pop-culture icon DJ, also known as Wolfman Jack.
“I just wanted to go for something that referenced it (Fallout) and referenced me,” Boshnack said. “It just seemed like a nice mellow name.”
Boshnack plans to create artistic builds, otherwise known as replicas of guns, from actual movies and video games. He currently has a parts kit for an MG 3, which is a version of the MG 42 used in the movie “Aliens.” He is able to source the parts to create fully-functional firearms. In the future, he hopes to have a collection of guns used from movies on his Instagram account.
He is currently licensed as a manufacturer with a special occupational tax, known as the Federal Firearms License (FFL ) 07/02.
“I can build suppressors, short-barrel rifles, short-barrel shotguns and machine guns,” he said.
Boshnack has worn many hats in his life, from acting roles in a variety of movies such as “The Stepford Wives” and “New York Minute,” to working as a machinist, stunt driver and a ringmaster of a traveling side show for ten years.
“Odd life, but here I am, gunsmith shop in Sierra Vista,”he said.