SIERRA VISTA — Shuttered since May 2022, the building that once was the home of the International House of Pancakes on State Route 92, a magnet for thousands of breakfast lovers, may soon spring to life again.
But not as an IHOP, a corporate or franchise-owned restaurant, or even a retail chain outlet.
Instead, the former breakfast house owned by Dine Brand Global that also offered lunch and dinner items at 1906 SR 92 next to Big O Tires will soon be revamped into a new, locally owned dental practice.
Jackson Dental submitted a tenant improvement application to the city of Sierra Vista June 23 to remodel the former IHOP building. City Public Information Officer Adam Curtis said Dr. Blane Jackson's application “is still working through the process and has not been issued yet.”
A tenant improvement permit is required for completely remodeling or altering a space within an existing building, and may also include a change of use as well.
It marks the second corporate-owned building on SR 92 that closed within the last several years, not far from one another, being turned into a medical facility.
A portion of the former Sears building in The Mall at Sierra Vista also is taking on a new face.
A renovation project has been in the works that will turn the building that once housed the former mail ordering company — which became the largest retailer in the U.S. before declining sales forced Sears' parent company to reduce the number its existing stores — into a new medical company.
Phone calls to Jackson at a Salt Lake City number listed on his tenant improvement application were not returned at press time.
